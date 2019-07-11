Lumberton 10U takes second at state

Courtesy photo The Lumberton Angels 10-and-under softball team finished second at the North Carolina Dixie Softball state tournament in Leland that ended on Wednesday. The team advanced to the state championship game undefeated before suffering two straight losses to the eventual state champions Hope Mills. Hope Mills won the winner-take-all championship in a 2-1 ballgame over Lumberton.

