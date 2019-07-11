Coaches praise the Battle of the Carolinas

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Robeson County coaches that will participate in the Battle of the Carolinas in August spoke at the pre-event luncheon at Village Station in Lumberton Thursday. Pictured from left, Fairmont coach Kevin Inman, Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson, Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches and Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Robeson County coaches that will participate in the Battle of the Carolinas in August spoke at the pre-event luncheon at Village Station in Lumberton Thursday. Pictured from left, Fairmont coach Kevin Inman, Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson, Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches and Purnell Swett coach Robbie Brown.

LUMBERTON — A room full of veteran high school football coaches in the local area spanning across two states each vouched that the Battle of the Carolinas jamboree was one of the most, if not the best, well run scrimmage that they have participated in during the pre-jamboree luncheon on Thursday.

The scrimmage event brings 10 teams from North and South Carolina to Lumberton’s Alton Brooks Stadium on Aug. 12, the Monday prior to the week leading into Week 1 of the regular season, to provide value on the field time for teams.

“I’ve been going to jamborees for a long time,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “This has been the best jamboree that I’ve been a part of, as far as how it’s run and what we get out of it.”

Robbie Brown has participated in the event all four years as an assistant coach at Dillon and Purnell Swett. He serves as interim head coach for the Rams this season.

“After 33 years, I have not seen a better run jamboree, and a more productive one,” Brown said.

Four Robeson County teams play in all but one of the matchups on the night. The contest starts at 5 p.m. with Fairmont taking on neighboring Lake View, followed by Purnell Swett and East Bladen at 6 p.m., Red Springs and Latta at 7 p.m., Scotland and Dillon at 8 p.m. and Lumberton and Marion at 9 p.m.

The contests will be broken down to two, 20-minute running clock halves, with two timeouts for each quad. Like last season, the special teams units will get reps with teams punting on fourth down, with the ball being dead on the return. On points after touchdowns, extra point plays will be dead, and two-point conversions will be live.

Fairmont’s draw with Lake View is not only familiar as the teams have faced each other in each of the previous four jamborees, but the schools also fall on opposite sides of the border on Highway 41.

“They’re built a lot like us. They’re a smaller school with a lot of athletes and they are very good on the offensive line,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “It’s just a good test for us early in the preseason. Everybody knows everybody. They’ve all got cousins down there. It’s a good rivalry.”

Lake View is coming off an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs last year. The core group of players from that team are no longer on the roster, according to coach Daryl King.

While Purnell Swett returns about half of its starters from a year ago, the Rams are looking to be more balanced on offense with the lack of prominent playmakers from a year ago. Taking on a disciplined East Bladen team will provide Purnell Swett lessons, according to Brown.

“Regardless of what you run offensively or defensively, disciplined football is winning football,” Brown said. “I think it helps us playing a disciplined team seeing their fundamentals. I think it helped us last year because of that.”

For the second year in a row, Latta takes on Red Springs, but this year in one of the later games after opening the scrimmage last year. The scrimmage last season provided valuable experience for the Red Devils, and that same group of rising juniors will once again be tested by a skilled Latta squad that gave them a balanced look.

“It was game experience without game experience. That’s the best thing. This jamboree provides us with an in-game experience before the bullets fly for real,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “It’s immeasurable for evaluating our kids. Latta offers an opportunity to go fast early in the season. They run no-huddle and spread, and in that heat, in August, it makes us really find out where our conditioning is.”

The week of the jamboree will be a busy one for Lumberton. After the Battle of the Carolinas on Monday, the Pirates go to the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools football jamboree later that week. With major changes on both sides of the ball as far as personnel for Lumberton, the week will be a good indicator of where the team is before Week 1.

“It’s going to be hot and we don’t have a ton of kids,” Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said. “We are going to play with what we got. The kids are in the weight room working hard to stay as healthy and as strong as we can. The biggest thing that week is to stay healthy.”

Williamson also announced at the luncheon that one of the top returners for Lumberton, C.J. McCray is transferring to Mallard Creek.

The matchup that many coaches eluded to that has captivated the most attention is the Scotland and Dillon contest. The teams have split the previous two matchups, and each use it to provide lessons for their squads ahead of the season. The teams have played in the state championship game in their respective states in each of the last two years.

“Playing against Dillon is an exciting thing,” Bailey said. “We had a very young team last year. … The good news is we have a bunch coming back.

“It’s an honor to play against Dillon and their program, and hopefully we will give them a better game this year.”

Four county teams to participate in the jamboree

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

