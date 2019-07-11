Top 15: Lumberton’s Todd aims for records, more wins as a senior

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Todd

LUMBERTON — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County with Lumberton’s Michael Todd starting off the list at No. 15.

With small numbers expected for the Pirates this season on the gridiron, Todd is expected to play both sides of the ball to help the Pirates in the battle at the line of scrimmage.

The desire to win and have a successful senior season has pushed Todd this offseason where he has seen an increase in his conditioning load, along with the rest of the linemen.

“It’s pushed me hard because I want to win, so whatever it takes to win is what I’m going to do,” he said. “I want to win. We want to win as a team.”

Second-year Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson praised the senior defensive lineman that will anchor the group in the trenches that is comprised of mostly returners.

“He’s a next-level player as long as he keeps getting better and stays healthy,” Williamson said. “He’s a kid we’ve got playing at defensive end and left tackle.”

Coming off a knee injury as a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman was the point of avoidance last season by opposing offenses. But Todd said he believes this season will be a different case.

“I feel like we’re more of a team this year, we are more complete,” Todd said. “I feel like on the defensive side we’ve got a couple seniors coming back and it’s going to open up a lot.”

Along with wanting to see more wins this season, Todd has another set of personal goals for himself this season.

“I’m trying to have a heckuva season. I’m trying to break the sack record, make tackles and play hard,” he said.

Todd brings his already vocal role now as a senior for the Pirates into his senior season, with an increased leadership role to boot.

“I think the guys listen to me more and I know what they are coming from. That way they can come and talk to me about anything and I’ll answer it.”

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

