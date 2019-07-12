Dixie Boys are state-bound

July 12, 2019
Courtesy photo The Lumberton All-Stars Dixie Boys baseball team, comprised of 13- and 14-year-olds from Robeson County, will play in the state tournament starting Saturday at 10:30 at Winnabow’s Town Creek Park. The squad is the second group comprised of players from across the county. Pictured on the front row from left to right, Jacobey Brayboy, Dalton Nobles, Saveon Deal, Sam Brewington, B.J.Lowery, Kaden Revels and Braedon Ward. Back row from left to right, Anthony Carter, Jarlen Maynor, Kendall Anderson, Jacob Willis, Luke Chavis and Braylin Hammonds. The team is coached by Jamey Maynor, Rick Locklear, Jordan Bryant and Sam Beck.

Courtesy photo

