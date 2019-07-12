From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout, with a four-stroke victory over Michael Graham and Lee Hunt. Mark Madden and Wayne Callahan won the second flight, with Richard Lowry and Wayne Cummings coming in second. Jimmy Waddell and Jimmy Dyson won the third flight, while Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley took second place. Tommy Belch, Craig Snyder, Craig Lowry and Oxendine were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Kinly Williamson, Sean Morrow, Cameron Powell and Jeff Broadwell won this week’s Thursday evening scramble. Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Jerry Lawson and Mark Smith came in second place. Mark Smith and Lawson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday evening scramble is July 25, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 69; Joey Todd 69; David Sessions 70; Eddie Butler 70; Jack Thompson 72; Mitch Grier 73; Butch Lennon 73; Wayne Callahan 73; J.T. Powers 74; Jasper Jackson 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Tim Moore 74; Bill Link 75; Tad Wood 75; Donald Barnes 75; Kirk Hamilton 75; Mike Connor 76; Robert Lawson 77; Daniel Leonard 77; Danny Glasscock 77; Ken Spangler 78; Aaron Ostrander 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins claimed a one-stroke victory in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

Thorndyke and Haskins’ 62 edged out Craig Snyder and James Locklear. The first flight winners were James Humphrey and Pandora Carter over Jerry Long and Dave Locklear.

The special winners were Dave Locklear, Long and Willie “Tiger” Jacobs.

Closest to the flag winners were James R. Locklear, Dwayne Emanuel and Herb Oxendine.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start

Other upcoming tournaments

Dates for other local golf tournaments include, the Robeson County Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club on July 19 to 21, and the Kiwanis All-American golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club on Aug. 17 and 18.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

