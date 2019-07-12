Silas Woods gets over rough start to win TYGA tourney in Aberdeen

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Woods

ABERDEEN — Purnell Swett golfer Silas Woods posted a bogey on his first two holes of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) Sandhills One Day tournament at Legacy Gold Links on Monday.

But then he remembered the slow start to the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional back in May where he recorded four double bogeys that resulted in an underwhelming finish.

It was a much-needed experience that paid off for the better nearly two months later.

“Oh, yeah, it really helped me out a lot. I learned from it because I really didn’t play well,” he said. “I learned how to not put myself in that situation again. I learned how to calm my mind down and everything.”

He rebounded by carding two birdies in the early stages of the back nine and sandwiched a few more bogeys with clutch pars down the stretch to shoot 76, good enough for a one-stroke victory.

Woods says this time around, he reassured himself that there were “a lot” more holes left.

Another reason for the favorable outcome this time came via extra coaching from a new source. Woods says Purnell Swett coach Jamie Locklear contacted an old friend, PGA professional and putting coach David Orr, to assist with improving his game on the greens.

“It was mind-blowing, the way I started putting,” Woods said. “As he put me on the machine, I could see how mine compared to how you’re supposed to put…it really helped me out a lot.”

Woods admits that though the added instruction helped tremendously, he still could use more time perfecting his technique as evident by four bogeys on Monday.

As a junior, he competed in the No. 1 spot for the Rams. In his final year with the program, Woods says positive outings over the next few months can translate to the regular season.

“It’s just a lot of momentum going into my senior year. I’ll be more confident next year,” he said.

The win was the first of three TYGA tournaments he’ll be participating in this summer. Up next is the TYGA at Sanford Golf Course on July 25, followed by the Carolina Golf Association’s SAS Junior Championship next month.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

