Top 15: Purnell Swett’s Brooks among the top returning DEs

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
PEMBROKE — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Purnell Swett’s James Brooks is No. 14 on the list.

The rising senior defensive end proved he was one of the county’s most effective linemen, coming off a standout junior season in which he finished with 11 tackles for loss to lead the Rams. His best outings came at Sandhills Athletic Conference foes Scotland and Lumberton where he notched three tackles for loss in both games.

Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown thinks Brooks has the tools and experience to recreate some of the same success in his final year with the program.

“He’s a big, strong, dedicated kid. A playmaker, especially on defense,” Brown said.

“Even if the (offensive) tackles are able to get their hands on him, he’s so strong that he can push them back and still penetrate and get in the backfield. He’s got a good combination of speed and strength, bottom line.”

Brown added that Brooks’ balanced skill set poses problems for opposing quarterbacks and coaches alike, meanwhile Brooks explained his mindset when he’s lining up in the trenches.

“Read the backfield, looking how they (offense) is set up…don’t think, just react,” he said curtly.

Brooks is one of the leading returning tacklers for the Rams, having collected 62 total wrapups a year ago. The numbers support his quiet confidence as one of the top defensive players in the area.

He says the focus this season will be on making the all-conference team while also using leadership to encourage and support fellow teammates.

“I have to work hard, stay in the weight room and listen. Play as hard as I can and go 100%,” Brooks said.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

