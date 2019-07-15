Lumberton Dixie splits at state tournament

By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo Lumberton’s Bladdon Hammonds works the basepaths during the Dixie Junior Boys State Tournament in Winnabow over the weekend. Hammonds had two steals in a win over Hope Mills on Saturday.

WINNABOW —The Lumberton Dixie Boys Junior All-Star team had mixed results during the Dixie Junior Boys State Tournament at Town Creek Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Lumberton used a nine-run first inning to cruise to a 15-1 victory over Hope Mills.

Keithyn Hunt, Bruce Fuller, Damian Robinson, Bladdon Hammonds and Nate Jones all registered RBIs in the big opening frame.

The team had seven total hits in the game with Caleb Maynor, Robinson and Hunt leading the way with multi-hit efforts.

Hunt also started on the mound, pitching a shutout inning while striking out three batters. Meanwhile, Hammonds tied a team-high with two stolen bases to help get in scoring position.

Lumberton fell just short against Columbus County on Sunday, failing to make up for an early deficit in a 2-1 decision.

Columbus County came through with two RBIs in the first inning, the only blemishes in what was a strong pitching display for both teams. Each squad struck out six batters.

Hunt was the starter again for Lumberton, this time giving up the two early runs and allowing five hits over three innings of work on the bump. Jacob Chavis came in as relief and threw four shutout innings.

This marks the first time in Robeson County for a Dixie Boys Junior All-star team comprised of players from Lumberton, Prospect, Fairmont, Pembroke, Littlefield and St. Pauls.

The other teammates were: Bryce Fuller; Riley Locklear; Garrison Carr; Waydan McMillan; Malachi Gales; and Stanley Scott.

The team is coached by Carl Fuller, Gary Carr, Garry Robinson and Tommy Lowry.

Its age range consists of 13-year-olds.

