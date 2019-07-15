Top 15: St. Pauls’ Jackson ready to ‘compete’ in return

July 15, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Jackson

ST PAULS —Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson is No. 13 on the list.

The athletic wideout caught nine passes, two being touchdowns, in five games before leaving the team and joining Fairmont when his parents moved in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Now back with the Bulldogs for the beginning of training camp, the rising junior is eager to make up for the lost time and stake a claim among the county’s elite.

“I just want to go out there and compete, compete, compete. Do better than I did last year,” said Jackson.

St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer expressed how Jackson opens up the offense with his rangy 6-foot-2 frame, while also taking note of how determined a player he’s been throughout the offseason.

“I think he’s really hungry. It’s time now. Baby days are over with,” said Setzer who has coached Jackson for the last two seasons.

“I think this time in their career a lot of people start smelling that it’s near the end, so it’s time to turn that heat up.”

Jackson participated in multiple recruitment summer camps for college programs, which he says solidified his confidence as a top wideout at the 2A level.

“(Camps) mean a lot because I get to show off my skills. Even though I had a short season last year, I had to come out here and work,” he said.

With a combination of length and speed, Setzer feels the workouts were a testament to Jackson’s competitive spirit. He added that this success wasn’t unique to recruitment sessions and that it translated to 7-on-7 scrimmages against some of the top teams in the region.

“Waltay is explosive. We’ve taken him around a lot of camps this summer and I’ve seen him go against everything from 4A to 1A and people can’t play in front of him,” said Setzer.

Though Jackson wouldn’t commit to any statistical goals, he did admit that surpassing 500 yards receiving would be a step in the right direction.

Jackson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_mug_Jackson-.jpgJackson

By Donnell Coley

Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Related Articles