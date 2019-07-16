Lumberton Dixie boys avenge loss to Columbus, head to state semifinal

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo Lumberton’s Garrison Carr winds up for a pitch during the Dixie junior boys state tournament at Winnabow on Tuesday.

WINNABOW — Avenging a close loss from two days prior, The Lumberton All-Star Dixie Junior Boys baseball team used hot bats to earn a 10-6 victory over Columbus County at Town Creek Park on Tuesday, keeping their championship hopes alive in the state tournament.

Columbus County scored four runs in the fifth inning, but Lumberton’s five runs in the frame proved to be the difference and secured a spot in Wednesday’s semifinals against Brunswick County.

Each team registered six hits. Keithyn Hunt led Lumberton at the plate, finishing 2-for-5 and the team’s first RBI in the opening frame.

Lumberton was aggressive on the basepaths, finishing with a total of 11 stolen bases. Waydan McMillan ended with a game-high four steals.

Garrison Carr battled for the win from the bump, lasting four innings while allowing three hits and four runs. He also struck out four and didn’t walk any batters.

Jacob Chavis and Caleb Maynor came in for relief to close out the game.

Damian Robinson and Bruce Fuller also had singles in the game for Lumberton.

Other members on the roster include: Bryce Fuller; Riley Locklear; Bladdon Hammonds; Nate Jones; Malachi Gales and Stanley Scott.

The team is coached by Carl Fuller, Gary Carr, Garry Robinson and Tommy Lowry.

Lumberton’s semifinal matchup in the double-elimination tournament is slated for 11 a.m. A win over Brunswick County would mean the two teams play again on Wednesday to decide the champion.

