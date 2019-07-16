Top 15: Newton brings versatile look for Red Springs

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Newton

RED SPRINGS — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Red Springs’ C.J. Newton comes in at No. 12 on the list.

Newton fits into the typical athletic linebacker and tight end that Red Springs has produced the last few seasons. His size and speed make it a challenge to defend him when running routes and he’s a good tackler with a nose for the ball on defense.

After seeing last year’s team fall short of lofty goals after a hot start, Newton wants to close out his career with results he saw two years ago.

“I’m trying to do better than my junior year since we didn’t make the playoffs,” Newton said. “I’m trying to do better than my sophomore year, (when) we made it to the second round, since it’s my senior year.”

That mentality goes as far as what he wants to see from his teammates each and every practice, game and workout.

“I want everybody to play like it’s your last year. It’s mine and I’m trying to go all out,” he said.

Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said that he never has to worry about if Newton is ready to play come game time.

“He feeds off competition and is fearless,” Ches said. “He’s a true gamer that is really savvy.”

Newton returns as one of the leaders at linebacker, and will be expected to pick up the slack left with the graduation of Erney Revels. But Newton still sees room for improvement.

“I’m trying to gain a little more weight to be better at my position and try to get faster and stronger,” he said. “I want to be the best player that I can be.”

As far as room for improvement as a team, Newton isn’t shying away from the scars from a season ago when all of Red Springs’ losses came by less than one score.

“We’ve got to stay committed in the fourth quarter. Last year we had a lot of games that we just gave away,” Newton said.

Newton will likely see a majority of the snaps on both sides of the ball, and expects to see a high output from his time on the field.

“I’m trying to get at least 10 touchdowns at wide receiver, and on defense at least 100 tackles,” Newton said.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

