Robeson County Golf Championship: Friday Tee Times

July 17, 2019 robesonian Sports 0

The following are the Friday tee times for the 38th annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance at Pinecrest Country Club. Play Friday is in the Super Seniors and the Championship Divisions. The other tee times will be in Friday’s newspaper.

SUPER SENIORS

8:32 a.m.— Bob McQueen, Gene Gordon, Ronald Tyler

8:40 — Knocky Thorndyke, Dean Hunt, James H. Oxendine

8:48 — Atlas Warwick, Cliff Nance, Sam Oxendine

9:04 — Dock Locklear, Terry McNeill, Michael Monroe

10:16 — Greg Canady, Larry McNeill, Donnie Beck

10:24 — Bryan Ayers, Sherman Godwin, Lenny Locklear

12:32 p.m. — J.D. Revels, Tom Sampson

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

8:16 a.m. — Joseph Martin, Chad Martin, Austin Locklear

12:40 p.m. — Jeff Wishart, Mack Kenney, John Haskins

12:48 — Scott Benton, Mark Lassister, Kyle Covington

12:56 — Tommy Britt, Ryan Bass, Brad Locklear

1:04 — Russ Seasock, Jeff Broadwell, Jay Clark

1:12 — David Lowery Jr., Jamie Oxendine, Yarnell Locklear

1:20 Landon Lowry, Timmie Stultz, Greg Powell

