Olympian returns to roots

Locklear Locklear Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Competition team member Shanna Lewis sticks a landing on the balance beam with the help of coach Kenan Lundy at the Emerge Gymnastics facility in Lumberton on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Competition team member Shanna Lewis sticks a landing on the balance beam with the help of coach Kenan Lundy at the Emerge Gymnastics facility in Lumberton on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Retired Olympic gymnast Ashton Locklear signs autographs following a skills session at Emerge Gymnastics in Lumberton on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Retired Olympic gymnast Ashton Locklear signs autographs following a skills session at Emerge Gymnastics in Lumberton on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON —Retired Olympic gymnast Ashton Locklear snuck in smiles while watching a handful of young girls flip, twist and tumble inside Lumberton’s Emerge Gymnastics training facility on Wednesday afternoon.

For the two-time national champion and former gold medalist, it was a nostalgic moment as she saw a younger version of herself, the eight-year-old aspiring gymnast, training in cozy quarters in a similarly rural North Carolina town.

“This is very close to my heart because I grew up in something (gyms) about this size, maybe a little bit smaller, so I understand what they have to work with and it definitely brings a lot of character,” said Locklear who was born in Lumberton, but grew up in Hamlet.

“Whenever they go to these big competitions…they come from something small, so it means a lot more to them when they do well.”

The 21-year-old recently saw her career, highlighted by an alternate selection for the 2016 Team USA gold-medal Olympic team, cut short by two major surgeries in 2017 and 2018.

She says since retirement in May, she’s had a “bunch” of invites to attend training camps all over the country.

Emerge Gymnastics owner Shelley Foil helped found the organization back in April, just days after the Lumberton Gymnastics Academy closed. She says her husband Jason and the competitive team coaches immediately tried to seize the opportunity to have a world-renowned athlete visit rather than have her girls compete in camps in surrounding cities over the summer.

One of the team’s coaches, Kenan Lundy, is an old friend of Locklear’s mom, Carrie. Lundy reached out to the mother in May to see if Locklear would be interested in coming from her current home in Houston to assist with the start-up camp.

“When I heard Lumberton, I was like yeah, I’m definitely going to do that because that’s basically where I’m from,” said Locklear after. “I love to help kids.”

Locklear voiced how much fun she’s had this week as she has been working with the girls since Monday, achieving new goals and as she puts it, “overcoming fears.”

“And it’s also fun to give them corrections that they’ve never heard because I’ve been in the sport for so long and just coming out of it, so I see different things that sometimes maybe the coaches don’t see,” she added.

Foil is thankful to have the boost from a local role model for her advanced team that competes as the “Gem Stars” against other youth groups in the state.

The Emerge organization currently houses about 50 members of varying levels of expertise.

Foil says the ultimate goal is to expand in the fall and winter months and the exposure from Locklear’s visit can empower more from Robeson County to get involved with the sport.

“She’s big in the gymnastics and sports world…to have been born here and have roots here, I think that’s even bigger than maybe bringing in someone else. It means more to the community,” said Foil.

“I think it shows them what’s possible.”

Locklear expounded on the concept of small-town dreams and shared her story of dedication to the group. She says that doing really well in gymastics allowed her to move on to some of the top facilities in the world, a conquest she hopes the next generation will follow.

“I think the biggest thing for them to know is, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it matters what’s inside your heart and the fire you put towards it,” Locklear said sternly.

“It’s your work ethic, it’s not anybody else’s. And it doesn’t matter if you’re in a closet or a big arena, it’s about how much you love the sport.”

Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ashton-locklear-300-300.jpeg Locklear Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Competition team member Shanna Lewis sticks a landing on the balance beam with the help of coach Kenan Lundy at the Emerge Gymnastics facility in Lumberton on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Emerge_flip2.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Competition team member Shanna Lewis sticks a landing on the balance beam with the help of coach Kenan Lundy at the Emerge Gymnastics facility in Lumberton on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Retired Olympic gymnast Ashton Locklear signs autographs following a skills session at Emerge Gymnastics in Lumberton on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_AshtonGYM_sign.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Retired Olympic gymnast Ashton Locklear signs autographs following a skills session at Emerge Gymnastics in Lumberton on Wednesday.

Locklear lends support to local gymnastics camp

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.