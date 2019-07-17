Lumberton 15U softball wins Dixie Belles state tournament

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo The Lumberton 15U softball team poses after beating Cape Fear, 11-4, to win the Dixie Belles state tournament in Wrightsboro on Wednesday.

WRIGHTSBORO —Powered by a marathon fourth inning, the Lumberton 15 and under softball team completed a dominant run through the Dixie Belles state tournament by defeating host team Cape Fear, 11-4, on Wednesday.

Constance Seals led Lumberton at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple. Seals’ bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fourth spearheaded a seven-running frame to blow the contest open.

Abigail Mayers was 3-for-4 and Carlee Register doubled to lead off the fourth.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first, Lumberton responded with a trio of runs in the bottom half to take a 3-1 advantage into the second inning.

Cape Fear knotted the score at 3-all by scoring two runs in the top half of the fourth, before surrendering the game-deciding explosion in the bottom half.

Alyssa Stone got the win from the circle, pitching a full seven innings while collecting four strikeouts and three earned runs.

The blowout puts a bow on an impressive five-game stretch in which Lumberton outscored opponents 53-10.

Other team members include: Emma Jones; Aniya Merritt; Mia Vasquez; Jaelyn Blue; Alona Hanna; Mackenzy Hardin and Tiara Stueck.

William Britt is the head coach and is assisted by Braylon Jones and Paige Strickland.

With the win, the group advances to the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana starting July 26 and ending July 31.

Donations to help with the trip can be made to Lumberton Softball Association at 324 E. 4th St.

