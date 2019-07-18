Top 15: Chatman to wear many hats this year for Pirates

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
LUMBERTON — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman comes in at No. 11 on the list.

With good size and athleticism, Chatman will play a key role for the Pirates this season at many skill positions.

Chatman was thrown into the fire at quarterback as a sophomore during the whirlwind season Lumberton had last fall. Through it all, he was able to fill the role that Braylan Grice left as a skillful mobile quarterback.

But there is a possibility that Chatman could split time passing, and catching passes this season with rising sophomore Hayden Hickman emerging as a possibility at quarterback.

“He’s going to get better,” Chatman said of Hickman. “He’s hitting the weight room hard so that makes two strong receivers out there and makes us a better program.”

Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said that to help the team this season, Chatman will possibly get the ball out of different looks this year.

“He’s going to play quarterback, he’s going to play slot, he’s going to play H-back,” Williamson said. “I’m going to move him all over to get him the ball. In the Hoke game last year he ran two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but they got called back.

“If 3J (Chatman) breaks, he’s gone.”

If the need is for Chatman to stay at quarterback for the early part of the season, he said he’s prepared.

“I’ve been working on my mechanics when I’m at quarterback, like when to stay in the pocket and when to get out and read the defense,” Chatman said. “I’ve got to get more work on the weight room and come out here and show what I’ve got.”

Chatman has noticed a difference in the culture with this year’s team as it enters the season with a much smaller roster than in years past.

“We’re looking pretty good, like we’re more as a team than last year. We are looking to get better and better.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

