Top 15: South Robeson’s McLeod ready to carry over momentum

ROWLAND — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and South Robeson’s Jamearos McLeod comes in at No. 10 on the list.
A major part of the Mustangs’ rushing attack the last three seasons, McLeod was slowed down by a knee injury suffered during basketball season as a sophomore. The injury took a physical and mental toll on the 5-foot-10, 220-pound bruiser in the backfield last season.
“The toughest part was my speed was slowed down, now my speed is getting back up,” he said. “Now I’m more powerful because I didn’t have confidence in my leg, thinking I might hurt it again. That’s why I wasn’t going as hard last year. Now I trust it.”
McLeod has put work in during the offseason to prepare himself for the season and carry over momentum that came toward the end of his junior campaign.
“Coming back from my ACL injury during my sophomore year, my junior year it went all right. I started to improve a little bit toward the end of the season. I got back stronger,” he said.
“I came in late last year so now I’m busting my tail off in the weight room. I had a personal trainer that has been helping me with my footwork and cutbacks.”
This upcoming season is expected to be an emotional one with the fate of the school past next year still up in the air, but the goals remain the same for McLeod.
“My goals are to make the playoffs and beat the teams that had been doubting us,” McLeod said. “I want to help the team out and keep South Robeson open forever.”
