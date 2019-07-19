Lumberton Dixie Boys heading to the World Series

WINNABOW — The Lumberton All-Star Dixie Junior Boys used a two-game sweep over Brunswick County to secure the state championship title on Wednesday.
The all-star team, in its first year with athletes from all cities in Robeson County, advances to the World Series in Aiken, SC next week.
Lumberton took a 6-3 victory in the championship using a big fourth inning. The group scored three runs in the frame powered by RBIs from Damian Robinson and Caleb Maynor.
Maynor and Keithyn Hunt led the charge at the plate with two hits apiece for Lumberton. The squad collected eight hits for the contest and swiped seven bases, led by Riley Locklear’s two steals.
Nate Jones got the win on the mound, going 4 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs, three hits while striking out six.
Bladdon Hammonds had an RBI double in the second inning to kick off the scoring tear for Lumberton.
Earlier in the day, Lumberton defeated Brunswick County 13-1 to set up the winner-take-all final.
Other teammates include: Bryce Fuller; Malachi Gales; Stanley Scott; Waydan McMillan; Garrison Carr and Jacob Chavis.
The team is coached by Carl Fuller, Gary Carr, Garry Robinson and Tommy Lowry.