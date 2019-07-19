Robeson County Golf Championship Super Senior leaderboard crowded at the top

Beck Beck McQueen McQueen Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Donnie Beck putts on the 18th green in the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club on Friday. Beck is tied atop the leaderboard of the Super Senior division. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Donnie Beck putts on the 18th green in the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club on Friday. Beck is tied atop the leaderboard of the Super Senior division.

LUMBERTON — Despite the sticky humidity that clung to golfers during the opening round of the 38th annual Robeson County Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club on Friday, Super Seniors defending champion Donnie Beck says he was battling a new type of adversity.

“I’ve never been nervous in my life, but I kind of sort of got nervous on the first five or six holes,” said Beck after posting five bogeys in the front nine.

Beck settled in on the back nine, succumbing to just one bogey, en route to securing a tie for the lead with a score of 73.

His round included three birdies, but Beck credits his lone eagle on the par-5 11th for turning the day around.

“It gave me confidence,” he said. “I hit a good shot on 13 and just missed birdie, then I birdied 14.”

Joining Beck atop the field of 18 was Bob McQueen who was the first to post 73, having teed off with the first group of the day. McQueen’s round also featured three birdies on Nos. 10, 15 and 16.

Even with the birdie and eagle highlighting the final nine holes, Beck admitted that his score near the end of the round could have been better.

With McQueen’s card already submitted to the clubhouse and score written on the leaderboard, Beck felt he became “tentative” down the stretch because he was worrying about positioning. He posted four straight pars to wrap up his 73.

Beck, however, felt pars were important for his chances of repeating and noted conversations he had with friends earlier in the week.

“We said 72, 72 to win the whole thing. We were shooting to get even par. That’s what our goal was,” he said about the two-day event.

Other notable scores on the day were turned in by Larry McNeill and Atlas Warwick, who both sit in a tie for third place with a 76.

They shared identical scorecards through the first nine holes, both surrendering one bogey while birding the sixth. On the back nine, McNeill had one birdie at 12, while Warwick had one on the 11th.

McQueen is scheduled to tee off at 11:12 a.m. for Saturday’s final round, with Warwick starting shortly after at 11:28 a.m.

The last grouping of the day featuring Beck and McNeill is set to begin at 11:44 a.m.

By Donnell Coley

