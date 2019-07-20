Top 15: McKeithan takes a bigger leadership role for Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Red Springs’ Denym McKiethan comes in at No. 9 on the list.
Last year as a versatile dual-threat passer, McKeithan was one of the main sources of offense that was without the county’s leading runner from two seasons ago, Lee McLean, who missed last season with an ACL tear. Through his second season at quarterback, McKeithan showed flashes of his athleticism on the gridiron in 2018.
McKeithan now carries two seasons of experience under center into this campaign, and the senior knows there is more asked of him leading into this season.
“We are better than we were last year, we are just inexperienced at a few spots,” McKeithan said. “I put a lot into that. I’ve got to teach them the right way.”
With McLean back in the backfield this year, McKeithan said this opens up the offense in the fall.
“It takes a lot pressure off me, and it helps the passing game a lot too because they will key in on him some more,” McKeithan said of McLean’s return. “It gives us more options, besides just passing.”
Already with the ability to move around in the pocket and burn teams with his legs, McKeithan has put more of a focus on passing this offseason, with several veteran pass catchers returning, led by Traveze Billinger.
“I worked with a quarterback coach that used to be at North Carolina Central, and he was showing me the right way,” McKeithan said. “I’ve focused a lot more on my release and my mechanics.”
McKeithan has been the starting quarterback every year that Lawrence Ches has served as the head coach for the Red Devils, and he sees a lot of exemplary superlatives in the rising senior.
“Denym is a solid leader by example,” Ches said. “He has an excellent work ethic and is very driven and committed.”
Ches said that McKeithan brings strength, speed and quickness to the offense and is one of the top two best athletes on the team.
