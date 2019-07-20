Bass’ lead in the Championship division balloons at the Robeson County Golf Championships

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Ryan Bass watches his tee shot on the sixth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday during the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance. Bass takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Championship division. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Ryan Bass watches his tee shot on the sixth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday during the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance. Bass takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Championship division.

LUMBERTON — Ryan Bass was quick to remember after the first round of the 38th annual Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance what he did last year in the second round following a good showing to start the tournament.

Bass, once again the first-round leader on Friday, followed up his performance on Saturday to distance himself from the pack in the second round at Pinecrest Country Club by using a string of good putting on the back nine to take a four-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Championship Division over nine-time champion Kyle Covington.

“I just didn’t want to have any big mistakes. I can deal with a bogey here or bogey there,” Bass said after his 4-under 68. “I just didn’t want to have any double or triples or something that was going to bring me back to everyone. I was trying to keep it under par. I’m very happy with a 68.”

The showing Bass looked to avoid was the second-round 75 last year that put him out of striking distance going into the final round when Greg Powell won.

Bass’ 68 gave him the best round on the course for the second day in a row. The leader’s two-day total sits at 7-under-par 137, while Covington lurks behind at 141.

“I didn’t want to play it too aggressive, even though I am an aggressive golfer,” Bass said. “I like where I’m at, and it will be pretty much the same game plan tomorrow. I’m going to kind of sort of take it hole-by-hole.”

The 2013 champion said he carried over the same mindset from the first round. Unlike Friday’s round, Bass was able to keep an early bogey off the card, with his only dropped shot coming on the par-3 No. 7.

Making the turn at 1 under, with birdies on the two par 5s on the front sandwiching the bogey on the seventh, Bass said his putter worked better for him when he shifted his approach.

“The front nine I was kind of sort of focusing on my stroke. The second nine I got up there, picked my line and hit it,” he said.

Bass went 3 under on a four-hole stretch from Nos. 12 to 15.

Carrying four shots on the field heading into Sunday’s final round, Bass said there is a little more breathing room, but his approach won’t change playing alongside Covington and David Lowry Jr., who is at 144, and Scott Benton, who is at 145.

“I really don’t try to focus on everybody else, I just try to play my own game,” Bass said. “I can’t control what they do, and they can’t control what I do. I’m going to stick to my game plan and hope everything goes well.”

Covington’s second round was up and down, with three birdies and a pair of bogeys on the front nine. His back nine started with promise with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, followed by an eagle on No. 15, but two bogeys over the final three holes resulted in his 2-under 70.

Bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 looked to sidetrack Lowery Jr. after he made the turn at 1 under, but he was able to salvage a 70 as well in the second round with three birdies over the final five holes.

Benton was two shots off the lead entering Saturday, but lost ground with a 2-over, 74 on Saturday. Benton shot a 38 coming in after a bogey on No. 10, a double-bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the 16th. He posted birdies on Nos. 17 and 18, however.

Entering Sunday there are three golfers within single-digit strokes of the leader, compared with 11 players who were within five shots of Bass’ lead after the first round.

“I know that if I play like I have the last few days, I’ll probably go home with the title and that’s my plan,” Bass said. “It’s a lot more comfort than if I was tied or had a one-stroke cushion. With a four-shot cushion, they’re going to have to play pretty hot, or I’m going to have to come back.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Ryan Bass watches his tee shot on the sixth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday during the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance. Bass takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Championship division. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0263.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Ryan Bass watches his tee shot on the sixth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday during the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance. Bass takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Championship division.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.