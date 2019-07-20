RCGC Roundup: Beck takes second-straight Super Senior title

Lonail Locklear Lonail Locklear Deese Deese Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Donnie Beck hits his tee shot on the first hole of Saturday’s final round for the Super Senior division at Pinecrest Country Club. Beck held off Bob McQueen for the division title at the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Donnie Beck hits his tee shot on the first hole of Saturday’s final round for the Super Senior division at Pinecrest Country Club. Beck held off Bob McQueen for the division title at the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance.

LUMBERTON — Walking off the 18th green at Pinecrest Country Club after posting his second triple bogey of the day, Donnie Beck said his thought his chance of winning back-to-back Super Seniors Division titles at the Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance was out the window.

“I had got it back to 2 over when I came into No. 18, and the 18th is a short hole. I usually par or birdie the hole, but the duck hook I hit weren’t in my thoughts,” Beck said. “I ended up with that seven that should’ve been a five. I thought that was too much.”

Then he took the short drive on his golf cart to the scoreboard to see that his 5-over 77 was enough to outlast first-round co-leader Bob McQueen by two strokes to win the division. Beck finish the two rounds with total of 6-over-par 150, McQueen took second with 152 and Larry McNeill in third with 153.

“I was fortunate to win,” Beck said. “I kind of sort of felt like I backed in.”

After a first round where Beck said he battled the heat and nerves of being the defending champion, he took a free approach early in Saturday’s final round. But his looseness lead to errors.

“I said today I was just going to play and see what happens. You could tell that by my free swinging on the first five holes,” Beck said. “I was 6 over after five holes. I hit it out of bounds on No. 4 and I hadn’t hit it out of bounds in two years and I play every day.”

Beck rallied over the next 12 holes, with birdies on Nos. 6, 11, 15 and 17, before his misadventure on the final hole.

“I said to myself, ‘That if I make me two or three birdies, I’ll be all right,’” Beck said. “It was OK until I got to 18 and the bottom fell out again, but it worked out.”

Like Beck, McQueen struggled to close the door with a second-nine, 41. The 2016 champion of the Super Seniors started his back nine with a birdie, but posted a bogey or worse on six of the next seven holes.

Locklear leads Seniors

Lonail Locklear shot a first-round 75 to take the lead in Sunday’s final round in the Senior Division.

The 2018 champion of the division posted a quiet front nine of 3, that included one bogey on the ninth hole and eight pars. Locklear’s second nine featured birdies on Nos. 11 and 17, with bogeys coming on the 10th, 14th and 15th holes. He leads David Ayers by two strokes

Larry Lynn Locklear opened with a 79 as the only other golfer in the division to break 80.

Henderson on top of packed Regular Division

Danny Henderson’s back nine score of 34 was the only red numbers on the scoreboard for the Regular Division on Saturday. That score propelled him to the top of the division after one round with his even par 72.

Henderson has six golfers trailing him who are within seven strokes. Joey Todd posted a 75, Phillip Wallwork shot a 77, while Ben Collins and Eddie Scott each had a 78 and Jody Allen and Tyee Seals are at 79.

Over the final nine holes, Henderson recorded birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 16, before his lone bogey on the back nine on No. 17. Henderson’s round started with him going 3 over through five holes. He got two strokes back with birdies on the sixth and eighth holes before a bogey to close out his front nine on No. 9.

Deese on top in the Ladies division

With a first-round 81, Madison Deese leads the Ladies Division over Lea Hepler by three strokes.

The rising Purnell Swett senior improved her first nine by two strokes with a 41 on the back nine.

Pandora Carter sits in third place with a 92 and Lauren Locklear is one stroke behind in fourth place with a 93.

