RCGC Roundup: Lonail Locklear overpowers Senior Division

LUMBERTON — Two years removed from competing in the Championship Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship, Lonail Locklear’s move up to the senior tees has taken some adjusting.

After years of bringing out the driver for most par 4s and 5s, Locklear has been forced to club down to help him off the tee, and he said that was the biggest difference as he won back-to-back Senior Division titles on Sunday.

“It took being smart on the golf course and using the right clubs,” Locklear said. “I never used the driver but one time on the front and on the tough holes I use hybrids and 3-woods. I made couple putts today and hit some good shots.”

Locklear was the only golfer in the division to go under par for a round with his final-round 70 for a two-day total of 145 that was six strokes better than Bryan Ayers. Ayers recorded a final round 74, and Larry Lynn Locklear came in third with a final-round 79.

Lonail Locklear posted six birdies and four bogeys on the round, including a five on the par-4 opening hole.

“If you get a bogey like I did today on the first hole, then you can come out and use that to start from,” Locklear said.”I just picked myself up from there.”

Locklear made the stroke up on the third hole, then bogeyed the fourth hole. He recovered again with birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn at 2 under and played every part on the back.

Henderson uses back nine to claim Regular title

Danny Henderson’s final round of the Regular Division started rocky as he was 2 over through four holes, but like in round one he used the back nine to his advantage. Henderson made an eagle on No. 11 to build up a lead that held up as he won the division title with a two-round total of 148, which was five strokes better than Phillip Wallwork in second place.

“That’s what took it away from them,” Henderson said of the eagle. “The back nine has helped me out there, giving me a little bit of an advantage on those par 5s and a couple of the par 4s.”

Playing alongside the two players who were within five strokes of him, Henderson said he kept track of where he stood with Wallwork and Joey Todd during the front nine, and was a little uneasy with where he stood making the turn.

The two shots Henderson gained on No. 11 was the breathing room he needed to close out the round, despite recording a double bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on No. 17. On the front nine, he rebounded from the slow start with a pair of birdies on Nos. 6 and 8.

Wallwork and Henderson mirrored each other with 38s both nines in the second round, while Todd recorded a final-round 80 to finish in third with a two-round total of 155.

Hepler comes back for Ladies win

A steady showing of an 87 in the final round helped Lea Hepler claim her 10th Ladies Division title on Sunday after entering the day trailing the lead by three shots. Hepler’s two-day total was 174.

Hepler nearly repeated her first round showing of an 87, using a 43 on the front side and a 44 on the back nine in the second round to outlast Madison Deese, the first-round leader. Deese recorded a 92 in the second round and shared a tie for second with Pandora Carter at 176. Carter had an eight-stroke improvement between rounds with a final-round 84.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Division winners from the 38th Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance pose with their trophies on Sunday. Pictured from left to right, Regular Division winner Danny Henderson, Senior Division champ Lonail Locklear, Ladies Division champ Lea Hepler, Super Senior Division winner Donnie Beck and Championship Division champion Ryan Bass. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0290.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Division winners from the 38th Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance pose with their trophies on Sunday. Pictured from left to right, Regular Division winner Danny Henderson, Senior Division champ Lonail Locklear, Ladies Division champ Lea Hepler, Super Senior Division winner Donnie Beck and Championship Division champion Ryan Bass.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

