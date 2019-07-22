Top 15: McNeill looks to continue to make plays for Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill is No. 8 on the list.
Playing his first season with the Pirates on the football field last year, McNeill saw a team that he said was at times disfunctional. Now the senior wide receiver said he has noticed a change with the team going through offseason workouts.
“I just want the team to come together. Last year, it was just like this and that and nobody was together,” McNeill said. “This year, it’s finally coming together and everybody is coming together as a team.”
As a lynchpin for the leadership of the team and one of the more talented athletes on the squad, McNeill wants to see the Pirates reverse the fortune of several close losses last year.
“I’m just trying to be a leader,” he said. “It’s my senior year and I’m trying to get us on the winning side this year.”
Second-year Lumberton coach Kelly Williamson said that McNeill ranks in his mind among the best players in the talented Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“Jordan I think is one of the top receivers in the conference. He made more plays for us than anybody last year,” Williamson said. “Jordan’s an athlete. He can play anywhere. He runs good routes, can catch and is tough. He’s not scared. Jordan’s got a little spunk to him.”
McNeill might face some changes this year with two players, rising junior Jadarion Chatman and rising sophomore Hayden Hickman, contending for the starting quarterback job. McNeill said he’s ready for whichever one drops back to get him the ball.
“Both of them can pass, both of them can run,” McNeill said. “With two quarterbacks, that’s good. And if we have (Chatman) at receiver, we’ve got a lot of options.”
While the two battle for the starting passer spot, McNeill is focusing on making himself a better target for his final year.
“I’m just trying to get open this year. I’ve been working on my footwork to get by them, get the ball and score.”
