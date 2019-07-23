Local teams looking to fill schedules due to South Robeson void

FAIRMONT — When the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County reversed its decision on the future of South Robeson High School Friday night, it sent a chain reaction through the Three Rivers Athletic Conference and the three remaining county schools in that league.
For the second time in the last month and a half, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls are making calls to coaches and schools in the area to help fill voids in athletic schedules that South Robeson once filled. After the announcement was made in late June that South Robeson was going to be closed for the 2019-2020 school year, schools started looking for fillers in their fall sports schedules. Then the board proposed a new plan on July 9 that would combine the school with Rowland Middle to keep it open for the coming season, putting those plans to a stop, only for them to be resumed less than two weeks later when the plan was reversed again on Friday.
The late change has put many fall sports on the clock, especially football teams at the three 2A high schools in Robeson County.
Fairmont’s open slot causes the most problems, with the South Robeson game being the regular-season finale at home.
“I’ve been getting calls out and me and (assistant athletic director) Sandy (Thorndyke) have been looking on MaxPreps, but it’s difficult to find teams,” Fairmont athletic director Michael Baker said. “Everybody basically has their schedule made up before this year so it’s tough.”
The loss of one game not only is a hard one for the Golden Tornadoes to fill, but will also affect their bottom line when it comes to gate revenue.
“Athletically we will be fine, but where it will hurt us is financially,” Baker said of the loss of the rivalry contest. “As far as the conference, it’s too late to reschedule everything to make it work.”
South Robeson was scheduled to play at Red Springs on Oct. 11 and at home against St. Pauls on Sept. 20.
The effect of South Robeson’s absence on opponents schedules also spanned across the state line to Lake View. The Wild Gators, South Robeson’s Week 2 opponent, dropped down to nine games on their schedule, with 10 games being required for teams in South Carolina to be eligible for the state playoffs.
The North Carolina schools that South Robeson had schedule are still in the clear with the state’s standards to make the playoffs, being that teams only had to report a record indicating 10 games, and all had 11 games originally.
Baker also said that plans have been made for the winter and spring sports to fill the voids that two conference games against South Robeson have left them. Fairmont also will see a large uptick in enrollment thanks to the consolidation bringing nearly 200 students to campus, pushing the total enrollment to nearly 800. This comes after Fairmont had lost more than 100 students in recent years and had the option to petition that state to be reclassified to a 1A school, but Baker said that reclassifying was never considered by the school.