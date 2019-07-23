Red Springs Minors, Majors ready for the World Series stage

RED SPRINGS — The Minors and Majors baseball teams representing Red Springs will make history when they are introduced as the host teams in front of hundreds of spectators in Alton Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School on Thursday.
That ceremonious night signals the beginning of the 2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series and shines as a beacon for the small town of nearly 3,500 residents.
Donell Ferguson is the athletic program superintendent for Red Springs and has been in contact with both youth programs throughout the process leading up to the games. He’s touched on the significance of a special moment that won’t soon be forgotten.
“It’s exposure for the town of Red Springs and it’s exposure for the young kids. I explained to them that it’s a lifetime opportunity. You never know who is in the stands,” Ferguson said.
“I really don’t think the lights have come on yet of the magnitude of the game that they’re playing in. I think that once we get closer to the World Series and we see all these teams on the opening ceremony…they will realize how great an opportunity they getting ready to have.”
Ferguson has also had to fill in for the Minors head coach Jeffrey Rogers this month after Rogers and his wife were involved in a vehicle accident coming back from the Dixie state tournament earlier this month. Rogers’ wife passed because of the incident and Ferguson says Rogers remains in critical condition as of Thursday.
Despite initial moments of shock and not wanting to play, Ferguson is encouraged by the group who have been “coming back together” and showing signs of resiliency in practice this week.
The Minors team has 12 players ages 10 and under: Desire Beauregard; Xzavier Sinclair; Jayden Blue; Tamarius Brown; Rico Conrad II; Taniya Ellerbe; Jeremiah Johnson; Stephan Johnson Jr.; Shane Jones, Bryan Locklear; Alfredo Lowery Jr.; and Steven McCadney Jr.
Joining Ferguson on the coaching staff is Shane Jones and NaiQuez McLean.
Meanwhile, the Majors team, coached by Larry Brown Sr., has been just as enthused to get its first taste of World Series action.
Brown expressed his gratitude for the honor to cash in on 25 years as a volunteer coach in the Red Springs community. He said the team has voiced how much they want to prove they belong in the field of 26, and make a good showing as Robeson County’s sole representative.
“I told them, ‘This is the World Series…you will go down in history as being a member of that team. So, do you want to be a member of the team that went home in two games, or do you want to be a member of the team that won it all?’” Brown said passionately.
Brown’s squad has played in both district and state Dixie Youth tournaments this summer with mixed results. He says the experience has given his unit a tune-up for the competition level and atmosphere the World Series boasts.
Red Springs major team also includes 12 players ages 12 and under: Malachi Locklear; Khalif Brown; Nathan Barefield; Sawyer Locklear; Keithan Clark; Jaquan Ellerbe; Chris Locklear; Jose Alpuche; Daylan Chavis; Silas Purcell; Josiah Locklear and Jamir Johnson.
Brown is joined by coaches Calvin Townsend and Scotty Locklear.
The double-elimination tournament featuring teams from various areas of the southeast region officially begins on Friday, July 26. As the host teams, both the major and minor teams will have first-round byes and will see the diamond on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Pictured is the Red Springs minors team. Front row from left to right, Hunter Locklear, Desire Beaurgard, Alfredo Martinez-Lowery, Rico Conrad II and Shane Jones Jr. Middle row from left to right, Jayden Blue, Steven McCadney Jr., Taniya Ellerbe and Tamrius Brown. Top row, coaches Donell Ferguson, left, and Nike McLean. Not pictured: Xzavier Sinclair, Stephan Johnson Jr., Jeremiah Johnson and coach Shane Jones.
Pictured is the Red Springs major team. Front row from left to right, Jamir Johnson, Sawyer Locklear, Khalif Brown, Jose Alpuche, Daylan Chavis. Middle Row, Nathan Barefield, Malachi Locklear, Josiah Locklear, Chris Locklear, Keithan Clark, T.J. Ellerbe, Silas Purcell and assistant coach Calvin Townsend. Top row, head coach Larry Brown Sr, left, and assistant coach Scotty Locklear.
