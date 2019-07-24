Top 15: Carter continues to showcase growth for Purnell Swett as a senior

PEMBROKE — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Purnell Swett’s Micah Carter is No. 7 on the list.
One of the elder statesman from the quarterback position this season, Carter enjoyed the best year of his two-year varsity career, leading the county with 1,467 yards through the air in 2018.
He says a positional change during his sophomore season paved the way for the breakout junior season as he grew from a “pretty bad” quarterback to an all-county selection. Carter added that he’s striving to make the all-county team for the second consecutive season as well as earn all-conference honors.
Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown has tracked the progression of his standout signal-caller since his first rep behind center a couple of years ago.
“He’s still got some things that we got to work on and clean up, but other than that, he has improved since he was a sophomore, each year,” Brown said of Carter. “And I think he’s ready to lead the team and hopefully put up some stats.”
Carter refers to Brown as a “genius” and said that he and quarterbacks coach Jonathan Efird work with him after practice on decision-making and accuracy. He also puts in time at home, throwing through tires in the backyard.
Brown hopes the extra work will translate to an efficient offense and stressed how important it was for Carter to be the focal point of other teams’ scouting report. Last season that designation was thrust upon county offensive player of the year Chandler Brayboy who is set to play for Elon University in the fall.
Carter says the absence of Brayboy will make himself more accountable and at the same time, instill confidence in his offense.
“Last year everybody knew the ball was going to Chandler, this year we’re more even,” Carter said. “I just got to show everybody that I’m the best player on the field each and every day.”
