Busy Thursday kicks off the 2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

LUMBERTON — The path Ryan Bass used to claim his second Championship Division title at the 38th annual Robeson County Golf Championships sponsored by Dial Insurance was far from straight with erratic tee shots for much of the final round at Pinecrest Country Club.

Despite the woes off the teen, with five fairways hit on Sunday, Bass’ all-around game made up for his errant tee shots with precise second shots from a variety of lies, and another hot streak on the back nine with his putter.

“Somehow I was able to work my way back to par and luckily enough that nobody was playing good to where it put too much pressure on me,” Bass said after his final round 72.

Even with Bass not bringing his “A” game from the tee, his 4-stroke lead heading into the final round was doubled by the end of the tournament. His winning three-round total of 7-under-par 209 was eight shots better than Scott Benton in second place.

“It wasn’t feasible for me to catch up with him today,” Benton said. “I had kind of acknowledged to myself that probably winning would require me getting out to a big start and finish strong.

“This is probably my 10th time coming in second in this tournament so it is what it is. If you’re not first, you’re last.”

Benton also recorded a final-round 72.

Bass started slow, going 2 over through four holes and said he dealt with pressure before he got confidence boosts on Nos. 5 and 6 with birdie, followed by an eagle.

While Bass moved to under par on his round with a 10-foot eagle putt on the sixth, his lead grew behind miscues over the first few holes from Benton, David Lowry Jr. and Kyle Covington. Covington trailed Bass by four shots coming into the final round, but took a double bogey on the sixth hole to open Bass’ advantage to nine strokes.

“I knew Kyle was going to try to come out firing and was going to try and make some early birdies to put some pressure on me,” Bass said. “But when I made that eagle and he made that seven, it took a lot of pressure off me. It gave me a chance to relax a little bit because the nerves were hitting me on the first couple of tee boxes.”

Bass sputtered over the next four holes with three bogeys and a birdie, but like in second round rolled in clutch putts on the back nine.

“Over them last six holes, I hit a lot of putts that saved me,”” Bass said.

On the nine fairways that Bass missed, the majority of the tee balls found the hard-pan rough inside the tree lines. Despite the lie, Bass controlled the ball with his second shots.

“I’m used to hitting it off that hardpan. I’m not much of a fairway finder. I’m used to hitting it off bad lines, out of trees and on the hardpan,” Bass said.

Benton drew close to Bass prior to the champion heating up on the greens at the par-3 No. 12 after knocking his tee shot to within three feet and sinking the birdie putt. That cut the lead to five strokes, but miscues on second shots and a handful of three putts cost Benton his chance to draw closer.

“I did not putt well early, but I made some really good putts later on. That’s me putting — hit or miss,” Benton said.

Lowry posted a 74 after a rough stretch on Nos. 12 and 13 that included a bogey and a double-bogey, and shared third overall with Jamie Locklear, who posted a 71 on Sunday as the only golfer in the first flight of the Championship Division to go under par in the final round. Covington closed out the tournament with a 79, and was without a birdie or better until No. 15.

With two county championship trophies in his trophy case, Bass has won in two vastly different scenarios.

“The only difference was in 2013 it was close. Me and Brad (Locklear) went to a playoff,” Bass said. “This year I had a big lead, but I had to stay ahead. There’s a lot of difference, but both of them feel just as good.”

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor