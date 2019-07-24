Busy Thursday kicks off the 2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

LUMBERTON — For the second time in as many years, Dixie Youth Baseball brings a national tournament to Lumberton, and again kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony inside Lumberton High’s Alton Brooks Stadium Thursday.
Spectators will notice a bit of a new wrinkle this year in regards to the number of teams present at the event.
Bruce Mullis, treasurer of the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association, says the Dixie organization created a Division II World Series back in October to feature leagues with less than 10 teams. The smaller division representatives will replace the much larger Division I tournament last summer.
“Our group got together and said we might as well bid on it since we just came off (hosting) the World Series. We know we can do it, easily,” Mullis said about the opportunity to host the inaugural Division II national championship.
A total of 26 teams will be introduced on Thursday at the opening ceremony that starts at 7:30 p.m. They’ll be split into three divisions: AAA, Majors and O-Zone. Since the LYBA is deemed to large for Division II play, Mullis says they nominated the AAA and Major teams from Red Springs to represent Robeson County as the host.
Mullis added that the ceremony will take the same format as last year with very few changes.
“It’s kind of the old adage, ‘If it’s not broke, you don’t have to fix it,’” he said. “Just coming off this one year, I don’t really know anything we could do a whole lot different to make it any better.”
Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis is scheduled to come back and give the welcoming address, aalong with Dixie Youth officials and bringing the keynote address will be former athletic director at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Dan Kenney.
Following the speeches, distinguished leaders of the Lumberton community will throw a ceremonial first pitch. Then, a special fireworks presentation is set to cap the evening and serve as a sendoff to the next day’s games.
Before the night festivities, fans can hit the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, the site of this year’s tournament, for a lively exhibition of skills competitions scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Each division will crown a champ in the home run derby, around-the-horn relay and baserunning sprint.
To purchase photos from every event, including each tournament game, go to the Robesonian.com.
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.