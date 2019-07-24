Top 15: St. Pauls’ Campbell draws attention as a defensive leader

ST. PAULS — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and St. Pauls’ Anthony Campbell is No. 6 on the list.
With the departure of two of the county’s top tacklers from a year ago, Campbell returns as this group’s best wrap-up artist with 83 last season.
As the team’s starting safety and go-to playmaker on defense, the even-keeled rising senior intends to let his play doing the talking for his younger counterparts.
“I practice hard every day and come with a winning mindset in everything we do,” Campbell said.
The 6-foot-2, two-sport athlete credits fearlessness for an uncanny ability to attack anybody that crosses his path on the field.
St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said he feels Campbell’s versatility comes into play with tackling running backs as well as covering receivers and tight ends. Setzer says Campbell has been showcasing his skills and the propensity to pick up coverages throughout the summer.
“Being that he has to be interchangeable, he has to have guts,” Setzer said. “It’s one thing to do it in 7-on-7, but I’ve seen him take on a trap (block), so that’s why he has guts.”
As the season draws near, Campbell spoke about the high standards he’s placing on himself. He mentioned being the leader in the secondary by pacing the team in tackles.
That’s just one of the benchmarks he’s set as he added that topping the entire Three Rivers Conference in the same category will help accomplish his biggest objective.
“I want to be the defensive player of the year in the county, that’s my goal,” Campbell said.
