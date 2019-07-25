Players show their skills before the Dixie Youth D2 World Series

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Down to his last pitch, Virginia’s Tyler Carr calmly stroked a deep shot to left field with coach Andy Maddox strolling off the bump to the dugout with one finger held high.

The walk-off homer was Carr’s third of the final round, good enough to edge out Mississippi’s Montavious Hobbs in the “O” Zone division of the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II World Series home run derby at Ray Pennington Complex on Thursday.

Maddox served as the pitcher in all three rounds and admitted that despite advancing to the championship, he wasn’t sure his slugger would step up in a do-or-die moment.

“Oh it felt good, it was unbelievable. I didn’t expect him to do it, but he did it,” Maddox said of the winning

After both batters hit a pair of home runs to make it to the final round, Hobbs put two out the park again in his last at-bat of the day.

Carr hadn’t hit more than two homers in any round. The storybook ending was a fitting way to cap the first-time experience.

“It felt great…it was really fun,” said Carr.

In the Majors division, Georgia’s Jaylen Martin used a smooth swing to advance to the final round where he knocked four over the fence to win the derby title.

And in the AAA division, Jayden Daniels, representing North Carolina from Southport, went yard on the first pitch to take home the crown. Daniels was one of the top hitters in any division, tallying four home runs on the day.

Keithan Clark participated in the Majors derby for Red Springs while Tamrius Brown represented the host team in the AAA contest.

Preceding the derby event were both the base-running and around-the-horn relays.

Texas took home the AAA division base-running relay with a time of 25.26 seconds. In the Majors, Virginia proved victorious with a time of 25.02, while Florida topped the “O” Zone group with a blistering 24.4.

The Florida “O” Zone squad also took first place in the around-the-horn competition, which features seven position players tossing the ball around the infield as quickly as possible. Florida topped everyone with a time of 14.62 seconds. In the Majors, South Carolina finished first with a 11.46 and in the AAA division Alabama took the crown finishing the drill in 12.95 seconds.

Up next, teams get set for the first round of the double-elimination tournament on Friday morning.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

