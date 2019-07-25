Let’s play ball

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s welcome for the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II World Series on Thursday at Lumberton’s Alton Brooks Stadium started off with cheers from parents and youth baseball fans as the teams were welcomed, and ended with the cascaded booms of fireworks fading off into the night’s sky.
For the second year in a row, the city of Lumberton rolled out the red carpet on Lumberton High School’s newly finished track for teams from nine states and the three host teams that make up the 26-team field that beings play at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Along with the introduction of every player and coach in this week’s World Series, representatives from the city of Lumberton, Dixie Youth Baseball and the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association welcomed the competitors.
“Thank you, Lumberton, for hosting this event after hosting a well-run World Series a year ago,” Dixie Youth Commissioner William Wade said. Wade was voted as the new commissioner for the league last year to replace Wes Skelton.
Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis spoke to the hurdles that Lumberton had recently faced as far as two catastrophic hurricanes in two years that flooded the city and has left a lasting toll on the community, as well as mentioning the history of the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, the site of the World Series once again and its impacts on him.
“That field is really my field of dreams,” Davis said.
The property was once a dairy farm that Davis said he grew up on, and the remnants of the silos on the property serve as a reminder.
“Those are there to help you remember that hard work is a part of everything,” he said.
Davis also commented on how the LYBA’s work the last two years has brought two World Series to the area, including this year’s historic tournament.
“They are the catalyst that helped make the park possible and into a world-class facility,” Davis said. “Without them, this tournament would not be possible.”
Like Davis, keynote speaker Dan Kenney has a vested interest in the athletic complex, baring the name of one of his mentors, Raymond Pennington, a longtime athletic director at UNCP. Kenney also served at that capacity after Pennington retired, and considered Pennington a close friend.
“He loved baseball, he loved Lumberton, he loved children and he loved living a joyful life,” Kenney said of Pennington.
Kenney also imparted messages of finding joy in your life as far as being happy with the person you are.
“You are at the World Series. You are an all-star and you have a special gift,” Kenney said. “You have to realize the special gift that you have and realize how special you are. That is something you can do this week and for the rest of your life.”
Ceremonial first pitches closed out the event before the lights were turned off for a fireworks display. Tossing the first pitches were Wade, former U.S. Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre and Donnie Douglas, the editor of The Robesonian.
