Schedule for Friday at the 2019 Dixie Youth D2 World Series

July 25, 2019 robesonian Sports 0

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

Friday, July 26

AAA

Texas vs Florida, Field 1, 10:30 a.m.

Virginia vs Georgia, Field 2, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina vs Alabama, Field 1, 12:45 p.m.

North Carolina vs Mississippi, Field 2, 12:45 p.m.

Majors

Florida vs South Carolina, Field 5, 10:30 a.m.

Virginia vs Mississippi, Field 5, 12:45 p.m.

Georgia vs Alabama, Field 2, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs Texas, Field 5, 3 p.m.

“O” Zone

South Carolina vs Florida, Field 3, 10:30 a.m.

Texas vs Mississippi, Field 4, 10:30 a.m.

Virginia vs North Carolina, Field 3, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama vs Mount Pleasant*, Field 4, 12:45 p.m.

*denotes host team

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DYBD2.jpg