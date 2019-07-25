Top 15: Harrington a physical and mental leader for Fairmont

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
FAIRMONT — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Fairmont’s Cameron Harrington is No. 5 on the list.

Emerging as another dynamic two-way player for the Golden Tornadoes last year, Harrington says he’s been honing both technical and leadership skills to get more teammates involved during the offseason.

“I just got to be a better leader. Set a good example and to get them where they need to be so we can win as many possible football games as we can,” he said.

The senior defensive end enters the 2019-20 campaign as the group’s leader in tackles for loss as well as being the second-leading returning tackler. As a second option in the run game, Harrington’s three touchdowns a year ago were the most of any of his returning backfield mates.

Fairmont coach Kevin Inman expects the 6-foot-1, 248-pounds athlete to use both his physical and mental gifts to provide stability for a young defense as well as a complement to sophomore running back Derrick Baker.

“He’s a big-bodied kid that moves well, he’s highly intelligent and we can put him on different spots on the field offensively and defensively that…you got to take notice,” Inman said.

Harrington’s versatility has caught the attention of a handful of college programs, including Davidson, who offered the defensive standout a scholarship this summer.

He says despite his busy spring and summer that include workouts at various Division I schools, his sights aren’t set on statistical goals. Rather, Harrington’s top focus is to try his best and “play [his] heart out,” a strategy he thinks has put him in the conversation as one of the county’s top football players.

“I think I’m up there with the best of them. As of now, I think I’m doing a pretty good job,” he said.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

