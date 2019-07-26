Alabama edges Georgia in day of blowouts in Majors D2 World Series

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Texas’ J.D. Smith gets a force out at the plate and throws to first base during a first-round win over North Carolina at the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Texas’ J.D. Smith gets a force out at the plate and throws to first base during a first-round win over North Carolina at the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Tyler Garrett, right, is congratulated by the Georgia Majors team after being presented with his home-run ball on Friday. Alabama advanced to the second round with a 4-3 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Tyler Garrett, right, is congratulated by the Georgia Majors team after being presented with his home-run ball on Friday. Alabama advanced to the second round with a 4-3 win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Colby Richardson pitches to home during Friday’s first-round win over Florida’s Majors team. Richardson combined to throw a no-hit shutout in the 17-0 victory. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Colby Richardson pitches to home during Friday’s first-round win over Florida’s Majors team. Richardson combined to throw a no-hit shutout in the 17-0 victory. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Anthony Clark, center, and Brian Moore, right, celebrate Clark’s inside-the-park home run during the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series at Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Anthony Clark, center, and Brian Moore, right, celebrate Clark’s inside-the-park home run during the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series at Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Friday.

LUMBERTON — In what eventually was the closest game of an opening day of blowouts, the Alabama Majors team hung on to a small lead and advanced in the winner’s bracket of the inaugural Dixie Youth Division II World Series with a 4-3 victory over Georgia on Friday.

Alabama will come back to Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon to face Texas at 3:00 p.m. Georgia will play North Carolina at 3:00 p.m. in an elimination game.

After both sides scratched one across in the first, Alabama’s Tyler Garrett sparked the game-turning rally in the second inning, lifting a two-run shot to left-center. They would score one more run in the frame to take a 4-1 lead into the third.

Garrett also helped get the win from the mound as the starting pitcher with relief work from Cam Heard.

Heard finished with one hit and scored the opening-inning run, while Dylan Adcox and Riley Humphrey led Alabama with two hits and each finished with one double in the process.

Georgia closed the gap with one run in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth to make it 4-3. But Heard closed the contest by striking out Tripp Poole with two runners on base.

South Carolina shuts down Florida

One of the more decisive wins on the day came from the South Carolina state champions as starting pitcher Colby Richardson and closer Miles Trussell combined to pitch a 17-0 no-hit shutout in four innings.

South Carolina will have a bye in the second round and will play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Red Springs and Virginia.

Richardson pitched three innings, striking out four while giving up no hits and one walk. He was just as effective on offense, leading the team with three hits including an inside-the-park home run in the third inning.

South Carolina scored six total runs in the frame to open a 12-0 advantage.

Trussell led the group with three runs and drew a team-high two walks at the plate. London Johnson added a pair of hits and two runs in the win.

Virginia quiets Mississipi bats

Starting pitcher Demetrius Simms made quick work of the Mississippi offense, while teammate Anthony Clark used his speed to ignite a convincing 9-1 win for the Virginia Majors on Friday.

Virginia takes on host team Red Springs at 10:30 a.m. in Saturday’s second round. Mississippi faces Florida at 12:45 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.

Simms pitched a full six innings, giving up just three hits while striking out six to earn the win on the bump.

Virginia scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Brian Moore singled, then came around to score when Clark dropped one into the corner in right field and hit the jets to score the second inside-the-park home run of the day on Field 5.

Clark tied a team-high with two hits and two runs, while teammate Luke Kuhn provided two singles and a pair of runs.

Mississippi’s Ty Blakeney, Andrew Jefcoat and Trey Barnes accounted for the team’s three hits with Barnes crossing the plate in the fifth to break up the shutout effort.

Texas takes care of North Carolina

The Texas state champions from Daingerfield used eight hits to power through North Carolina, 9-0, and into the second round of the winner’s bracket.

Weston Collard had a pair of hits and his home run to deep center opened a 6-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Collard also started on the mound and was relieved by E.J. Searcy to combine the shutout.

The two were assisted by stout defensive plays, including a 2-3 double play by catcher J.D. Smith that ended the inning and prevented an early North Carolina run. Smith also finished with a hit and one run at the plate.

Trey Lee and Tripp Rumbo also added a pair of hits apiece in the win.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

