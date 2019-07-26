Mississippi sneaks past Texas in “O” Zone World Series

By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Florida’s Brody Holmes slides ahead of a tag at the plate on Friday in the first day of the Dixie Youth Division II “O” Zone World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.
Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Virginia’s Tyler Carr hurdles a North Carolina fielder on Friday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Texas first baseman Will Lake attempts to put a tag down on a Mississippi’s Kane Butler at first base.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mount Pleasant “O” Zone’s Aiden Saxman throws a ball back to the infield after it dropped over his head in the game against Alabama.

LUMBERTON — With a big first inning, Mississippi’s “O” Zone jumped out in front of Texas on Friday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex and never looked back in a 9-5 win in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series.

Cameron Smith, Princeton Miller and Jakbe Davison each had a hit in the first inning, with Miller and Davison driving in a run with their hits as Mississippi took a 5-2 lead after the opening frame. Miles Womack had a pair of hits and scored three times on Friday in the win for Mississippi.

Vincent Dixon added a late RBI for Mississippi.

Texas did not go down quietly after entering its final at-bat down six runs as it scored a pair of runs with one run scoring on a Bryson Belk RBI double in the top of the sixth. He had a pair of RBIs in the loss along with Kord Johnson, while teammate Trenton Pemberton reached base with a hit in all three at-bats.

Florida cruises past South Carolina

The state champions from Florida held South Carolina to a pair of hits to claim a 7-1 win in Friday’s first round.

Florida exploded for four runs in the third inning to go up 4-0 early in the contest. South Carolina scored its only run in the bottom of that frame.

Leading hitters for Florida were Markell Baker with a pair of hits, while Jayden Cornelis, Bryce Bennett, Omari Russell, Trent Willis and Bordy Holmes each had one hit.

South Carolina’s hits came from Cole Martin and Johnathan Ploof.

Virginia throttles North Carolina

A 10-run top of the fifth inning encapsulated the opening contest between Virginia and North Carolina. Virginia was the visitors in the contest and scored a run in all but one inning in the 22-7 win over North Carolina.

Virginia sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning and scored nine of the 10 runs with two outs.

Bryant Maddox led all hitters with three hits in the game for Virginia, while teammates Jackson Hall and Chris Gilbert each had a pair of hits for Virginia. Leadoff batter Dylan Maddox scored four runs.

Leading the North Carolina bats were Tanner Rippey and Brittyn Barnes with a pair of hits each.

Alabama blows out host Mount Pleasant

Alabama scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning and faced little resistance from “O” Zone host Mount Pleasant in a 19-1 win that featured a combined no-hitter from Austyn Miller and Ethan Simmons.

Jaxxon Davis had three hits for Alabama in the win and Jayden Garrett drove in two RBIs and had two hits. Miller had a three-RBI triple for Alabama as well.

An RBI groundout by Aiden Saxman scored the lone Mount Pleasant run in the second inning

