Results from Friday’s Dixie Youth Division II World Series games

July 26, 2019 robesonian Sports 0

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

AAA

Friday’s results

Texas 15, Florida 5

Virginia 10, Georgia 3

Alabama 11, South Carolina 1

North Carolina 16, Mississippi 1

Saturday’s games

Virginia vs Red Springs*, Field 1, 10:30 a.m.

Florida vs Georgia, Field 2, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina vs Mississippi, Field 2, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama vs North Carolina, Field 1, 12:45 p.m.

Majors

Friday’s results

Florida 0, South Carolina 17.

Virginia 9, Mississippi 1.

Georgia 3, Alabama 4.

North Carolina 0, Texas 9.

Saturday’s games

Virginia vs Red Springs*, Field 5, 10:30 a.m.

Florida vs Mississippi, Field 5, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama vs Texas, Field 5, 3 p.m.

Georgia vs North Carolina, Field 2, 3 p.m.

“O” Zone

Friday’s results

Florida 7, South Carolina 1

Mississippi 9, Texas 5

Virginia 22, North Carolina 7

Alabama 19, Mount Pleasant* 1

Saturday’s games

South Carolina vs Texas, Field 3, 12:45 p.m.

North Carolina vs Mount Plesant, Field 4, 12:45 p.m.

Florida vs Mississippi, Field 4, 3 p.m.

Virginia vs Alabama, Field 3, 3 p.m.

*denotes host team

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DYBD2-1.jpg