Top 15: Red Springs’ McLean preps for big return to the gridiron

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
RED SPRINGS — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Red Springs’ Lee McLean is No. 4 on the list.

The senior running back is coming off a knee injury he sustained days before preseason practice that cost him his whole junior year. As a sophomore, McLean was one of the best rushers in the county, amassing over 1,500 yards and was the main rushing threat for Red Springs that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Now returning to the field, McLean has his eyes set to make up for lost time.

“It was hard to sit out last year because I love to play the game and I missed it a lot,” McLean said. “I’m glad to be back out here again.”

McLean was ranked inside the top 5 in the preseason last year, and has the top spot overall in his sights this year.

“It made me hungry (missing last year), especially since I know that I’m not going to be No. 1 (in the county) again,” McLean said. “It’s going to be a good challenge.”

Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said that McLean has been a workhorse to get back, and has filled in his body more in his recovery process now close to 215-pounds and standing at 6-feet tall.

“He’s become a weight room fanatic and I’m expecting a productive season from Lee,” Ches said. “He has worked incredibly hard to get back. His commitment level is off the charts, and he’s so powerful.”

On top of being the top player in the county, McLean’s goals also include leading the county in rushing and another playoff run to close out his high school career. But to get there, he said it will take a little more work before the season.

“I was working on getting my speed up more and getting my strength up,” McLean said. “I’m going to give 100 percent.”

Helping making McLean such a lethal rushing threat is dual-threat quarterback Denym McKeithan, who was ranked No. 9 in the preseason list. The two seniors are expected to be main sources of offense for the Red Devils.

“It’s fun because I know that if I can’t make a play, he can make one for us,” McLean said of McKeithan.

