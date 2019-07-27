From the Fringe

July 27, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Mitch Grier had his first career hole-in-one on the 96-yard par-3 No. 13 with a 9-iron. He also posted his lowest eighteen hole score during that round firing a 7-under-par 65.

Craig Johnson also had a hole-in-one on the 13th hole using an 8-iron.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Mike Graham and Lee Hunt won the second flight, with J.T. Powers taking second. Johnny Britt and Tom Holland won the third flight, with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly taking second. Rick Rogers, Mike Graham, Hartley Oxendine and Bob Slahetka were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 65; David Sessions 71; Jack Thompson 71; Butch Lennon 73; Bob Antone 74; Dallas Arnette 75; Ricky Hamilton 75; Mike Gandley 76; J.T. Powers 76; Jasper Jackson 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Knocky Thorndyke and Atlas Warwick won this week’s Pincrest senior shootout in a scoreboard playoff over James Humphrey and Mike Sellers. Both teams shot a 64

The first flight winners were Willie Oxendine and Will Oxendine Jr, over Tommy Belch and James Belch.

Closest to the flag winners were Y. Wayne Beasley, Warwick and Belch.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/sport-golf-4.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email to [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email to [email protected]