Updated Dixie Youth Division II World Series scores and schedule as of Saturday

July 27, 2019

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

AAA

Saturday’s results

Virginia 13, Red Springs* 2

Florida 13, Georgia 5, Georgia is eliminated

South Carolina 11, Mississippi 1, Mississippi is eliminated

Alabama 3, North Carolina 2

Sunday’s games

North Carolina vs Florida, Field 1, 12:30 p.m.

Red Springs* vs South Carolina, Field 2 12:30 p.m.

Texas vs Virginia, Field 1, 2:45 p.m.

Majors

Saturday’s results

Virginia 6, Red Springs* 0

Mississippi 6, Florida 0, Florida is eliminated

Alabama 10, Texas 3

Georgia 1, North Carolina 0, North Carolina is eliminated

Sunday’s games

Texas vs Mississippi, Field 5, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia vs Red Springs*, Field 2, 2:45 p.m.

South Carolina vs Virginia, Field 5, 2:45 p.m.

“O” Zone

Saturday’s results

Texas 15, South Carolina 4, South Carolina is eliminated

North Carolina 16, Mount Plesant* 1, Mount Pleasant is eliminated

Florida 4, Mississippi 3

Virginia 11, Alabama 0

Sunday’s games

Alabama vs Texas, Field 3, 12:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs Mississippi, Field 4, 12:30 p.m.

Florida vs Virginia, Field 3, 2:45 p.m.

*denotes host team

