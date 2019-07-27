Balk-off puts Florida over Mississippi in “O” Zone D2 World Series

July 27, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian North Carolina “O” Zone’s Eli Horton slides into home against the tag of Mount Pleasant’s Logan Rogers on Saturday in an elimination game at the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Cade Boles from Texas beats a tag at the plate against South Carolina catcher Hydin Tardif on Saturday.

LUMBERTON — A rare finish helped Florida edge Mississippi in the winner’s bracket of the Dixie Youth Division II “O” Zone World Series on Saturday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

With the winning run on third base for Florida in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mississippi pitcher Montavis Hobbs was called for a balk that sent home Jayden Camilas and keeps Florida undefeated with a 4-3 win.

Florida and Virginia meet on Field 3 Sunday at 2:45 p.m., while Mississippi meets North Carolina at 12:30 p.m. on Field 4.

Mitchell Baker had a hit and an RBI for Florida in the win. Hobbs was a main source of offense for Mississippi with a triple and an RBI.

Virginia blanks Alabama

Most of Virginia’s offense on Saturday in its second-round game against Alabama came in the second inning of the 11-0 win to stay unblemished in the tournament.

Jackson Hall and Cam Elliot each had two hits for Virginia in the win, with Hall’s single in the first inning helping build a 3-0 lead out of the gate.

Tyler Carr struck out six batters in the win for Virginia.

Alabama scattered two hits in the loss, with one each coming from Taylor McCord and Austyn Miller.

North Carolina overpowers Mount Pleasant

With no less than five runs scored in each of its three innings at the plate, the North Carolina state champs defeated “O” Zone host Mount Pleasant 16-1 on Saturday to stave off elimination.

The pitching staff of Brittyn Barnes and Eli Horton from North Carolina combined to throw a no-hitter and strike out six batters.

The top of the North Carolina order provided its offense with Solomon Price, Horton, Braxton Carter, Tanner Rippey, Barnes and Elijah Lopez each contributing a hit in the victory.

Texas’ third inning pummels South Carolina

With 14 runs in the third inning, Texas was able to take control of its elimination contest against South Carolina and come away with a 15-4 win to see another day at the World Series.

Hits in the rally came from Trenton Pemberton, Bryson Belk, Bryce Ratley, Cade Boles, Jake Little, Jake Pearson and Kaleb Williams. Boles had a pair of hits in the win.

Texas will play Alabama to stay alive in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Jonathan Ploof had a hit and an RBI for South Carolina.

