Red Springs falls victim to Virginia in AAA World Series

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs AAA team celebrates after Desire Beauregaurd scored an early run for the team in the 13-2 loss to open the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs AAA team celebrates after Desire Beauregaurd scored an early run for the team in the 13-2 loss to open the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Cole House beats a throw to the plate in the fifth inning to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over North Carolina Saturday in Lumberton. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Cole House beats a throw to the plate in the fifth inning to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over North Carolina Saturday in Lumberton. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Players from Georgia shake hands with players from Florida after they were eliminated on Saturday in a 13-5 loss. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Players from Georgia shake hands with players from Florida after they were eliminated on Saturday in a 13-5 loss. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Georgia’s Gunnin Trull lays out to get an infield pop fly in their elimination game on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Georgia’s Gunnin Trull lays out to get an infield pop fly in their elimination game on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Spring’s Stephen Jordan stretches to put a tag on Virginia’s Cason Craft as he attempts to steal second base on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Spring’s Stephen Jordan stretches to put a tag on Virginia’s Cason Craft as he attempts to steal second base on Saturday.

LUMBERTON — After jumping out to an early lead, frustration hit in the middle innings on Saturday for the Red Springs AAA team and coach Donell Ferguson wants to see his team remain focused after suffering a blowout loss in its opening game of the Dixie Youth Division II World Series.

“I’m proud of them, but they just lost focus,” Ferguson said after the 13-2 defeat. “They took advantage of our mistakes. That’s the way the game goes.”

Red Springs moves to play Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Field 2 against South Carolina, and Virginia faces Texas on Field 1 at 2:30 p.m.

“All we can do is come back and regroup tomorrow,” Ferguson said. “We’ve just got to focus and come back and play baseball tomorrow. We can’t drop our head down at every little mistake. You’ve just got to keep playing.”

As the host team in the tournament, Red Springs jumped ahead early behind the pitching of Xzavier Sinclair and some aggressive baserunning to lead 2-1 after two innings.

A passed ball allowed Jayden Blue to score and after getting out of a pickle on the base paths, Tamarius Brown scored on that same pitch from second base.

From there, mistakes snowballed with frustration setting in when Virginia scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning that included seven Red Springs walks. C.J. Jones had an RBI single to start off the rally, with other hits came from Ethan Williams, Cason Croft and Javaughn Andrews

Sinclair struck out four batters and allowed one hit during his time on the mound. Red Springs’ hits came from Blue, Sinclair and Steven McCadney Jr.

Alabama slips past North Carolina

After Alabama and North Carolina earned convincing wins in the first round on Friday, both offenses were a little quieter on Saturday.

Alabama plated a run in the top of the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winning run in a 3-2 ballgame over North Carolina. Alabama gets a rest Sunday, and plays the winner of Texas and Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. North Carolina gets Florida on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Field 1.

Leadoff batter Cole House reached safely with a two-out walk, then moved to second base in the fifth inning with a second walk surrendered by North Carolina. On a double steal, he was caught in a rundown between second and third before an errant throw allowed him to score.

North Carolina and Alabama traded runs early in the contest, with the Tar Heel state striking first with a run in the first inning that was responded by an Alabama run in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the third, North Carolina struck again for a run and Alabama retaliated with a run in the top of the fourth inning.

Leading the offenses in the game, North Carolina’s Harrison Mear, Cam Lewis, Brody Beatini, Colton Mullikin, Wyatt Clewis and A.J. Russell each had a hit. Alabama’s Mason Yarborough, Jax Miller and Isaiah Grey had a hit.

Florida eliminates Georgia

A powerful offensive showing by Florida facing elimination on Saturday helped it defeat Georgia 13-5 to keep its World Series hopes alive.

Florida scored at least two runs in all but two innings to earn the win. Four runs crossed in the fifth inning and three runs scored in the sixth inning to help distance the margin. Kaden Brown drove in two runs with a single in the fifth inning as a part of his three-hit, three-RBI game. Eli Harris also had two RBIs and one hit in the win for Florida.

Also adding a hit for Florida was Zay Jenkins, Cory Williams, Terrell Williams, East Buchanon, Angel Mace, Darion Cherry and Cayson Ashcroft.

Georgia’s Noah Woodard had a hit and an RBI. Also with hits for Georgia were Kix Foskey, Gunnin Trull and Ethan Coffey.

South Carolina wins in rout; Mississippi eliminated

With four runs in the bottom of the first inning, South Carolina jumped ahead and stayed ahead for an 11-1 win over Mississippi to stave off elimination in the Division II AAA World Series on Saturday.

South Carolina leadoff batter Lavaris Lucas was 4-for-4 at the dish with four runs scored in the win. Also with multiple hits in the game were Brodie Hickson with three hits and Avery Weaver and A.J. Odum with two apiece. Weaver also posted an RBI in the win, with a single in the big first inning.

The lead blossomed to 7-1 after three innings, with pitchers Weaver and Tucker Watford holding Mississippi to two hits.

Maddox Nicholas and Jacob McQueen each had the base knocks for Mississippi.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs AAA team celebrates after Desire Beauregaurd scored an early run for the team in the 13-2 loss to open the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_RedSpringsAAAcelebrate-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs AAA team celebrates after Desire Beauregaurd scored an early run for the team in the 13-2 loss to open the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Cole House beats a throw to the plate in the fifth inning to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over North Carolina Saturday in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_AlabamaNCAAA-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Cole House beats a throw to the plate in the fifth inning to score the game-winning run in a 3-2 win over North Carolina Saturday in Lumberton. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Players from Georgia shake hands with players from Florida after they were eliminated on Saturday in a 13-5 loss. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_GeorgiaAAA-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Players from Georgia shake hands with players from Florida after they were eliminated on Saturday in a 13-5 loss. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Georgia’s Gunnin Trull lays out to get an infield pop fly in their elimination game on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_GeorgiaAAAelim-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Georgia’s Gunnin Trull lays out to get an infield pop fly in their elimination game on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Spring’s Stephen Jordan stretches to put a tag on Virginia’s Cason Craft as he attempts to steal second base on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_RedSpringsAAAtag-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Spring’s Stephen Jordan stretches to put a tag on Virginia’s Cason Craft as he attempts to steal second base on Saturday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.