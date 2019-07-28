Updated Dixie Youth Division II World Series scores and schedule as of Sunday

July 28, 2019 robesonian Sports 0

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

AAA

Sunday’s results

North Carolina 4, Florida 0, Florida is eliminated

South Carolina 5, Red Springs* 4, Red Springs is eliminated

Texas 9, Virginia 8

Monday’s games

Virginia vs South Carolina, Field 1, 10:30 a.m.

Texas vs Alabama, Field 1, 12:45 p.m.

Majors

Sunday’s results

Texas 1, Mississippi 11, Texas is eliminated.

Georgia 15, Red Springs* 1, Red Springs is eliminated.

South Carolina 5, Virginia 2.

Monday’s games

Virginia vs Georgia, Field 5, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina vs Alabama, Field 5, 12:45 p.m.

“O” Zone

Sunday’s results

Alabama 18, Texas 8, Texas is eliminated

Mississippi 16, North Carolina 0, North Carolina is eliminated

Florida 12, Virginia 0.

Monday’s games

Virginia vs Mississippi, Field 3, 10:30 a.m.

Florida vs Alabama, Field 3, 12:45 p.m.

*denotes host team

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DYBD2-3.jpg