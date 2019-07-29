LUMBERTON — Tied heading into the final inning of Sunday’s third-round contest of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series, South Carolina’s Colby Richardson slapped a sacrifice fly into right field to give his group a slight edge over Virginia.

Richardson’s sole RBI ignited a sixth-inning rally as South Carolina remained undefeated while dropping Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 5-2 victory.

Both teams are back in action at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Monday as South Carolina slides forward in the winner’s bracket to face Alabama at 12:45 p.m., while Virginia takes on Georgia at 10:30 a.m. in an elimination game.

For the majority of the clash between two of the division’s top clubs, pitching and sound defense reigned supreme.

Virginia starting pitcher Demetrius Simms struck out eight, gave up just two hits and allowed no earned runs in five innings of work on the mound.

Richardson headed a gang of throwers for South Carolina that included Cam Vick, Landon Nobles and Miles Trussell. The foursome combined to give up just four total hits and one earned run.

Virginia cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the first using two hits, the first of which was a triple by Anthony Clark. The second came when Jake Irby hit an RBI single to bring Clark home and give the group a 1-0 lead. Virginia stayed scoreless, however, until a late run by Irby in the sixth.

Meanwhile, South Carolina failed to come across the plate until the fourth when Richardson crossed the plate to tie the game at 1.

In the sixth, Jamison Rogers, Nobles, Sheldon Anderson and Carson Lewis scored for South Carolina to push the lead to 5-1.

Christian Edwards and Colsen McComber had the other hits for Virginia in the loss.

Red Springs eliminated by Georgia

The final host team of the tournament was dropped from tournament play as Red Springs fell victim to Georgia’s big offensive innings in a 15-1 loss on Sunday.

For the second straight day, Georgia staves off elimination and advances to face Virginia on Monday morning.

Georgia pitchers Caden Purvis, Tanner Ross and Tripp Poole combined to hold Red Springs to two hits.

Meanwhile, Red Springs starter Kiethan Clark gave up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings on the bump, but walks and defensive miscues allowed three first-inning runs.

Georgia combined for 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory. Tripp Poole booked an inside-the-park home run in the sixth, while Purvis hit a triple and also scored in the inning. Ross had an RBI double and also scored in the frame, while Peyton Reeves hit an RBI single and tacked on a run.

Clark scored on a passed ball in the second inning to trim the early deficit to 3-1. Taquan Ellerbe had the other hit for Red Springs in the loss.

Mississippi uses early lead to boot Texas

Using five runs in the first inning, Mississippi jumped on Texas and never looked back en route to an 11-1 victory in the loser’s bracket on Sunday.

Mississippi stays alive and rests until Tuesday to face either South Carolina or Alabama. Texas is eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Starting pitcher Noah Westbrook was effective in 3 2/3 innings on the mound. He held down what was a productive Texas offense through two days. Westbrook struck out six and didn’t give up an earned run.

Westbrook also registered two hits, including a two-RBI single that jump-started the offense in the first. Kaden Bester’s 4-for-4 effort at the plate provided the finishing touches. In addition to scoring in the first, Bester scored in the second and in the fifth to put the team up 11-1.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Noah Westbrook, front, throws toward the plate with Kaden Bester in position to field during Sunday’s elimination win over Texas in the loser’s bracket. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_MISS_Westbrook-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Noah Westbrook, front, throws toward the plate with Kaden Bester in position to field during Sunday’s elimination win over Texas in the loser’s bracket. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs’ Daylan Chavis shakes hands with the Carey Wrenn, North Carolina state director, during the elimination ceremony of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Sunday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_RS_Elim2-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs’ Daylan Chavis shakes hands with the Carey Wrenn, North Carolina state director, during the elimination ceremony of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Sunday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Colby Richardson offers at a pitch during a third-round win over Virginia in the Majors bracket of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Sunday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_SC_Colby-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Colby Richardson offers at a pitch during a third-round win over Virginia in the Majors bracket of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Sunday.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer