Results from the Dixie Youth Division II World Series as of Monday

2019 Dixie Youth Division II World Series

AAA

Monday’s results

Virginia 7, South Carolina 6, South Carolina is eliminated

Alabama 10, Texas 6

Tuesday’s games

Virginia vs Texas, Field 1, 10:30 a.m.

North Carolina vs Alabama, Field 1, 12:45 p.m.

Majors

Monday’s results

Virginia 12, Georgia 2, Georgia is eliminated

Alabama 5, South Carolina 2

Tuesday’s games

Virginia vs South Carolina, Field 5, 10:30 a.m.

Mississippi vs Alabama, Field 5, 12:45 p.m.

“O” Zone

Monday’s results

Mississippi 8, Virginia 6

Florida 6, Alabama 4, Alabama is eliminated

Tuesday’s games

Mississippi vs Florida, Field 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 15, if necessary, Field 3, 2:00 p.m.

