Mississippi, Florida meet for “O” Zone title Tuesday

July 29, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi “O” Zone’s Montavis Hobbs delivers to home against Virginia in an elimination game on Monday. Hobbs and Mississippi defeated Virginia and advance to Tuesday’s championship against Florida.

LUMBERTON — The championship of the Dixie Youth Division II “O” Zone World Series is set, with Mississippi and Florida coming away with victories on Monday to set up the anticipated rematch of Saturday’s one-run game.

Florida remains undefeated after it defeated Alabama 6-4.

In that game, Florida rallied with five runs coming from the fourth inning on. Eli Harrell drove in a run with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Harrell scored later in the inning on an error in the infield and a third run scored on a catcher interference call.

Trent Willis started Florida off in the fifth with a single, and scored after an error and a passed ball. A double from Jayden Cornelius and a single from Harrell followed and Cornelius scored.

Alabama took a 2-1 lead after three innings on a Javin Coachman two-run homer.

Sam Barnett added an early RBI single in the second inning to put Florida up 1-0.

Alabama’s Braylon Morris had a trio of hits, while Kylete Meadows, Austyn Miller each had a pair of hits.

Florida’s Harrell and Brody Holmes each had a pair of base knocks in the win.

Mississippi scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to come away with an 8-7 win over Virginia.

Leadoff batter Cameron Smith had a single and a two-run triple in the game to pace the Mississippi offense. The triple sparked a five-run third inning to tie the ballgame at 7.

Virginia took an early lead with seven runs scoring in the top of the second inning. Cam Elliott and Bryant Maddox had an RBI hit in the frame.

Montavis Hobbs had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs coming in the third and fifth innings, as well as some relief work on the mound that included four strikeouts.

Maddox led the Virginia bats with two hits in the loss.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi “O” Zone’s Montavis Hobbs delivers to home against Virginia in an elimination game on Monday. Hobbs and Mississippi defeated Virginia and advance to Tuesday’s championship against Florida.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_HobbsMissOZ.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi “O” Zone’s Montavis Hobbs delivers to home against Virginia in an elimination game on Monday. Hobbs and Mississippi defeated Virginia and advance to Tuesday’s championship against Florida.

Staff report

Related Articles