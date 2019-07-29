Alabama downs South Carolina in Majors D2 World Series to stay perfect

LUMBERTON — After waiting 25 years, Red Springs Majors coach Larry Brown Sr., made his Dixie Youth Division II World Series debut on Saturday.

Despite an unfavorable result, failing to register a hit in a 6-0 loss to Virginia, Brown was encouraged by his group’s effort as the host team in its first action on the national stage.

“We performed real well,” he said. “They did good.”

With the win, Virginia advances to a third-round showdown with another undefeated team, South Carolina, at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Sunday.

Brown watched his club struggle through the majority of the game at the plate, as Virginia’s Anthony Clark dominated the action from the bump.

“We didn’t hit the ball at all until they changed pitchers. That fast ball was too fast for them,” said Brown.

Clark collected 11 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, fanning every Red Springs batter he faced until he was yanked for Ethan McComber in the fourth.

Red Springs was able to put a bat on the ball against McComber, but he eventually completed the no-hitter and tallied three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Brown was most pleased with the effort of his pitching duo of Khalif Brown and Nate Barefield. Brown started the contest, giving up two hits and no earned runs while getting three strikeouts in two innings.

Barefield struck out five, gave up two earned runs on a pair of hits in three innings.

Clark led the charge at the plate, scoring a team-high three runs to go with a trio of stolen bases. His only hit was a one-out triple in the bottom of the third that turned into a run when Luke Kuhns brought him in on an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

Virginia solidified the victory with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Red Springs in back on the diamond Sunday in a win-or-go-home matchup with Georgia at 2:45 p.m.

“We’re gon’ come back tomorrow and fight again…we’re not gon’ give up, we’re not gon’ drop our heads,” said Brown.

Georgia walks off North Carolina in defensive battle

In the final game of the day, Georgia’s Jaylen Martin completed one of the more dominant showcases of the World Series as he laced a walk-off double to center field that brought home the winning run in a 1-0 decision over North Carolina Lockwood Folly.

Martin was locked in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel with North Carolina’s Linden Clemmons until the final play of the game. Martin went a full six innings, hurling a game-high 15 strikeouts while giving up just one hit.

North Carolina is eliminated with the loss, while Georgia keeps it’s title hopes alive against host Red Springs on Sunday.

Clemmons also pitched a complete game, striking out seven while surrendering four hits and the lone earned run in the bottom of the sixth.

Georgia’s Luke Snyder led the group with two hits, including the one that set up Martin’s heroics in the final frame, while scoring the contest’s only run.

Gage Seller’s single in the second inning was the only hit for North Carolina in the loss.

Mississippi eliminates Florida

A close elimination tussle was separated in the fifth inning as Mississippi went on a scoring run to beat Florida 6-0.

Mississippi faces Texas in a do-or-die game at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, while Florida is eliminated after failing to score in two days of tournament play.

Brady Quinn tied a team-high with two hits, both of which were doubles. In the second inning, his leadoff double led to the game’s first run as he eventually came around to score later in the frame to make it 1-0.

Teammate Tanner Horn also had a pair of hits, two singles, including a base knock in the fifth inning that saw four runs come across the plate to seal the win.

Mississippi reliever Dre Keyes gave up one hit and had five strikeouts in three innings of work after coming in for Quinn in the third.

Owen Wilson, Lenni Mercado, Trent Coleman and Alfredo Carrillo had one hit apiece for Florida in the loss.

Alabama drops Texas, remains unbeaten

Alabama remained undefeated, using a big fifth inning to beat Texas 10-3 in a winner’s bracket matchup.

With the win, Alabama takes a day off before returning Monday to face either South Carolina or Virginia. Texas drops to the loser’s bracket and plays Mississippi on Saturday.

Cam Heard provided the majority of the offense for Alabama, registering a game-high in hits (four) and runs (three). His first of two triples on the day came in the top of the first as he helped build an early 3-0 advantage.

Texas answered in the bottom of the second with two runs from J.D. Smith and E.J. Searcy that came from an RBI single by Weston Collard.

Alabama’s Jordan Johnson finished with a pair of hits and two runs, one of which came in the fifth where the team brought four across the plate to take a 8-3 lead.

Tripp Rumbo had Texas’ only other run.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Georgia’s Jaylen Martin winds up for a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s elimination game against North Carolina in the Majors division. Martin tallied a game-high 15 strikeouts in the win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_GA_MartinP.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Georgia’s Jaylen Martin winds up for a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s elimination game against North Carolina in the Majors division. Martin tallied a game-high 15 strikeouts in the win. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Brady Quinn crosses the plate for the first run of the second-round Majors elimination matchup against Florida. Quinn ended with two doubles in the 6-0 win on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_MISS_Quinn.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Brady Quinn crosses the plate for the first run of the second-round Majors elimination matchup against Florida. Quinn ended with two doubles in the 6-0 win on Saturday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Cam Heard, middle, celebrates with his third-base coach after hitting a triple in the first inning. Heard had a game-high four hits in the 10-3 win over Texas on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_ALA_Heard.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Alabama’s Cam Heard, middle, celebrates with his third-base coach after hitting a triple in the first inning. Heard had a game-high four hits in the 10-3 win over Texas on Saturday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Luke Kuhns slides at home plate ahead of a play from Red Springs’ Nate Barefield. Kuhns had added a hit and RBI in the 6-0 win during the second round of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MAJORS_VA_Kuhns.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Luke Kuhns slides at home plate ahead of a play from Red Springs’ Nate Barefield. Kuhns had added a hit and RBI in the 6-0 win during the second round of the Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series on Saturday.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer