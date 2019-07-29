Top 15: Fairmont’s Leonard to carry new roles on both sides of the ball as a junior

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Leonard

FAIRMONT — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard is No. 3 on the list.

Arguably one of the best two-way athletes gracing the gridiron this season, the rising junior has carried an increasingly heavy workload in his previous two years of varsity action.

Golden Tornadoes coach Kevin Inman says this campaign will be no different and despite his junior designation, he views Leonard as a senior that has the tools to lead by example because of past experiences as a two-year starter.

“Last year, he never left the field…and that’s got to be his mindset again this year,” Inman said of Leonard. “If you’re going to be the best player on the field, you got to show it every play.”

Lining up at both outside linebacker and tight end as a sophomore starter, Inman says the 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete will have to display even more versatility this season, especially on defense, where he’ll be asked to play both the interior and outside.

“He’s a physical kid. He wants to be a student of the game and that’s just fun to coach,” Inman said.

Leonard has flashed his explosiveness and propensity to learn at recruitment camps for Division I programs this offseason where Inman said he clocked a 4.6 second 40-yard dash. Leonard mentioned how he thinks positive feedback from coaches during individual drills will improve his performance next month.

“When I messed up, I bounced back and learned faster…they (college coaches) said it was good that I can learn quick,” Leonard said. “I’m working on my read steps…and I’m going to have to translate it to the game.”

Being one of the few familiar faces on a young defense, Leonard says his goal is to reach at least 90 tackles. One of the most experienced. And as the team’s second-leading receiver among those returning, he’s also striving to crack the 1,000 yards receiving threshold, while helping the team free up the run game with impact blocks.

By Donnell Coley

Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

