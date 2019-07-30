Three teams left to decide the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series champion

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian North Carolina’s Cam Lewis puts the barrel on a pitch against Alabama in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton on Tuesday. Lewis drove in three runs in the win to put North Carolina in the final day of the World Series. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian North Carolina’s Cam Lewis puts the barrel on a pitch against Alabama in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series in Lumberton on Tuesday. Lewis drove in three runs in the win to put North Carolina in the final day of the World Series. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Nate Earley, right, and Brody Beatini, 23, from North Carolina celebrate after the defense turned a double play late in the win over Alabama. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Nate Earley, right, and Brody Beatini, 23, from North Carolina celebrate after the defense turned a double play late in the win over Alabama. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Hunter Andrews swings on a pitch early in the game against North Carolina. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Alabama’s Hunter Andrews swings on a pitch early in the game against North Carolina.

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina state champions held Alabama to one hit over the final five innings of Tuesday’s rematch in the Dixie Youth Division II AAA World Series to stay alive in the tournament, but cause a predicament on the final day with a 7-2 win.

The loss means three teams — Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama — each has a loss on its record. All three will play in the World Series’ final day Wednesday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, starting with a rematch of Alabama and North Carolina at 9:30 a.m. The winner of that game faces off at 1:30 p.m. with Virginia. The bye to the championship was determined due to Virginia being the only team without a bye in the tournament.

To avoid elimination, avenge a 3-2 loss in the second round of the tournament and also knock Alabama from the rank as the only undefeated team in the tournament, North Carolina’s pitching staff locked down after the first inning and let its heavy hitters drive in run support in the later frames.

“Our kids are well prepared, we try to throw anything at them that they might deal with. They knew what to expect. (Alabama) is a great team and they are just as prepared as we were, but we just had a couple better opportunities and took advantage of them,” North Carolina coach Brad Fisher said. “We just played the game how we wanted to play it. Yeah, you lose to somebody and you want to get revenge, but we feel we can beat anybody on any given day. That’s the way we take our approach.”

Both teams were in a 2-2 deadlock after the first inning, and stayed in a tie until the top of the fourth inning when Cam Lewis drove in a run with a double to left-center field to help North Carolina go up 3-2. The following inning, North Carolina plated four runs, three coming off a bases-clearing double from Jayden Daniels to blow the contest open.

Lewis put North Carolina up 2-0 in the top of the first with a two-run bomb for his second of the World Series to finish the game with three RBIs.

Both Lewis and Daniels combined to throw the complete-game, three-hitter in the win, while striking out 13 batters, including the 18th out to finish the game, to go along with their strong outings at the plate.

“They’ve been our anchors the whole season. Bottom to the top, we were good today,” Fisher said. “We had some timely hitting from guys in the bottom of the order, and that’s what it’s going to take to win tomorrow.”

Nate Earley and Wyatt Clewis added hits in the fifth inning of the win for North Carolina.

Alabama’s Cole House, Hunter Andrews and Jax Miller each had a single in the loss. Andrews’ first-inning single scored House, before he crossed home later in the frame.

Going into Wednesday, Fisher said he likes the situation his pitching staff is in, with Lewis as the only arm scratched from pitching in the rubber match against Alabama.

The North Carolina AAA team is out of Southport/Oak Island.

Virginia bounces Texas from World Series

After an undefeated run through the district and state tournaments, the World Series proved to be the end of the road for the Texas AAA team that lost its second straight game to Virginia, 8-3, on Tuesday.

Virginia came out of the gate firing in the top of the first with a trio of runs posted to the scoreboard. The lead grew to 6-1 after two innings when another three runs were posted in the top of the second inning for Virginia. Nick Jordan, Colt Bryant and Kameron Klein picked up RBIs during the two innings.

The Virginia bats went quiet during the middle innings before adding a pair of runs in the sixth inning, highlighted with a Larkin Dudley RBI double.

Texas posted a run in the first, fourth and fifth innings, with RBI hits coming from Tanner Foster and Billy Prince.

Leading Virginia’s offense in the win was Klein with a pair of hits, while Dudley, Bryant, Jordan, JaVaughn Andrews, Payton Leebrick and Carson Croft each added another hit.

Texas’ Hayden Smith and Corbin Edwards each had two hits, and the team as a whole had seven.

Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama set to decide World Series winner

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

