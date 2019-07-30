Florida wins the D2 “O” Zone World Series with a 10-9 win over Mississippi

July 30, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi’s Princeton Miller slaps a pitch to the right side of the infield against Florida in the “O” Zone championship game on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Florida “O” Zone team lifts up the championship trophy after defeating Mississippi on Tuesday to conclude the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Florida completed its perfect run through the Dixie Youth Division II “O” Zone World Series at Lumberton’s Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Tuesday to claim the championship over Mississippi.

Much like the team’s previous meeting in the tournament, the game was tight until the final inning when Florida once again came away with a one-run win, 10-9.

With the score knotted at nine in the top of the sixth inning, Florida pulled a risky move, but it paid off as Jaylen Cornelius stole home when the catcher threw the ball back to the mound after a pitch. Cornelius scored four runs for Florida on Tuesday and had a pair of hits.

Florida went up 9-2 after 3 1/2 innings following a pair of four-run innings in the third and fourth frames. Down by seven runs, Mississippi caught up with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mississippi’s big inning came after four straight errors by the Florida defense to kick-start the rally.

Florida’s Noee Jaramillo had a hit and an RBI in the third inning. Other contributors on offense included, Demarion Abrams, Brody Holmes, Bryce Beam and Sam Barnett with one hit apiece.

Mississippi’s offense was led by Cameron Smith, Montavis Hobbs, Taton James, Jakobe Davison and Princeton Miller with a hit each. Myles Womack scored a pair of runs for Mississippi.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi’s Princeton Miller slaps a pitch to the right side of the infield against Florida in the “O” Zone championship game on Tuesday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MillerMissOZ.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Mississippi’s Princeton Miller slaps a pitch to the right side of the infield against Florida in the “O” Zone championship game on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Florida “O” Zone team lifts up the championship trophy after defeating Mississippi on Tuesday to conclude the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_FloridaOZtrophy.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Florida “O” Zone team lifts up the championship trophy after defeating Mississippi on Tuesday to conclude the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton.

Staff report