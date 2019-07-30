Virginia title-game bound in the D2 Majors World Series

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Majors team runs with the state flag during its elimination ceremony on Tuesday at Ray Pennington Athletic Complex. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian South Carolina’s Majors team runs with the state flag during its elimination ceremony on Tuesday at Ray Pennington Athletic Complex. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Dre Keyes lines a pitch to the left side during a 12-2 win over Alabama in the Majors division bracket on Tuesday. Keyes had two hits and two RBIs in the victory. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Mississippi’s Dre Keyes lines a pitch to the left side during a 12-2 win over Alabama in the Majors division bracket on Tuesday. Keyes had two hits and two RBIs in the victory. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Demetrius Simms draws back to pitch during Tuesday’s win over South Carolina in the Majors bracket of the Dixie Youth Division II World Series. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Virginia’s Demetrius Simms draws back to pitch during Tuesday’s win over South Carolina in the Majors bracket of the Dixie Youth Division II World Series.

LUMBERTON — Virginia manager Clint Gorkiewicz has had the misfortune of watching his Majors team play every day without a bye since the Dixie Youth Division II World Series began on Friday.

Every club left in the tournament has had a day off, including Tuesday’s opponent South Carolina, but Gorkiewicz stressed to his team the magnitude of the moment and that proved to be the difference.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids and that’s what we told them since Day 1,” he said after his team fought off elimination for the second straight day with a 7-4 payback win over South Carolina.

“We had our bats going and our pitching has been great. We played an all-around good game today and that’s what it’s going to take to win this tournament.”

The victory avenged a close loss from over the weekend and moves Virginia into Wednesday afternoon’s championship game at 2 p.m. on Field 5. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s tournament run comes to an end with the loss.

Virginia ace Demetrius Simms made his second start in the last three days against South Carolina, which his coach and teammates feel is a recipe for success.

“He’s a bulldog. He’s our go-to man,” Gorkiewicz said of Simms. “The kid is just great. Every time you put him on that mound you know you’re going to have a good day.”

Simms impressed yet again from the bump, throwing his second complete game of the tournament while giving up just one earned run.

On offense, Virginia’s Anthony Clark continued his lobby for hottest bat at the tournament going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

But according to Gorkiewicz, it was his role players that gave a lending hand to Clark and Co., propelling the group to the final game tomorrow.

“That’s how we’ve played this whole tournament, some of our best players have had bad days and people at the bottom of the lineup have stepped up and helped us win these games,” he said.

Nine-hole batter Xavier Taylor finished with one hit, but it was a triple in the fifth inning. And his insurance run just moments later gave them a 7-4 advantage.

Jake Irby had a team-high three RBIs and also claimed a triple for his only hit. The three-bagger came in the top of the third and scored two runs to put Virginia up 5-0.

For South Carolina, Landon Nobles got the team on the board in the fifth with a solo shot to left-center field to tighten the margin to 5-1.

Ryder Mills South Carolina in hits, going 2-for-2 at the dish with an RBI, and Miles Trussell had a team-high two RBIs. Trussell’s last RBI was in the sixth inning that made the score 7-4.

As for Gorkiewicz, despite playing five games in five days and having to play a sixth to take home the World Series title, he feels team spirits are at an all-time high.

“It’s been a fun ride and it ain’t over yet,” he said.

Luke Kuhns, Ethan McComber, Christian Edwards and Colsen Edwards chipped in with one hit apiece for Virginia.

Jamison Rogers, Carson Lewis and Colby Richardson all ended with a hit in the loss.

Mississippi stays hot, advances to last day

A day of rest couldn’t cool off the Mississippi bats as they slammed Alabama 12-2 in four innings, leaving no undefeated teams left in the Majors division.

With the win, Mississippi and Alabama face off again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a chance to play in the championship game later in the afternoon at stake.

Dre Keyes jump-started the Mississippi offense, going 2-for-2 at the plate including a two-run single in the bottom of the first to take an early 4-0 lead. Kaden Bester scored in the first and joined Keyes by tying a team high with two hits while chipping in an RBI.

Mississippi pitchers Noah Westbrook and Brady Quinn helped the offensive charge with efficient work from the mound. They combined to allow just one earned run and three hits through four innings.

Alabama’s hits came from Cam Heard, Jay Burns and Brock Bell. Burns had a triple and scored a run in the second inning, while Bell hit a single and scored in the third to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Keyes singled again in the third inning, where he and four other teammates crossed the plate, to open the game. Tanner Horn, Andrew Jefcoat, Ty Blakeney and Trey Barnes each had one hit in the win.

The winner of Wednesday morning’s rematch will face Virginia later that afternoon at 2 p.m. on Field 5.

