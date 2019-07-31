Top 15: Purnell Swett’s Chavis to show versatility this fall

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Chavis

PEMBROKE — Leading into high school football practices starting on Aug. 1, The Robesonian’s sports staff is publishing a countdown of the top 15 players in Robeson County, and Purnell Swett’s Austin Chavis is No. 2 on the list.

One of the premier two-way players in the past two years, the rising senior boasts a prominent resume on both sides of the ball. Chavis returns as the Rams leader in tackles (83) and sacks (2.5). On offense, he paces the returning cast of pass catchers in receiving yards.

Purnell Swett interim coach Robbie Brown praised the standout for his agility and multi-dimensional abilities that give the offensive-minded coach an abundance of options.

“He’s so versatile, he’s so athletic, that he can play almost anywhere on the field. Obviously, he’s one of our big cogs this year,” Brown said of Chavis.

Brown says he likes the fact that he can put him at tight end as well as split him out wide as a receiver. He added that the 6-foot-1, 230-pound can be useful in jet sweeps, screens, and even as a primary runner in the backfield.

Chavis says he’s prepared the entire offseason for his increased role ahead of his first season without county offensive player of the year Chandler Brayboy.

“We’ve been out here busting our tails. We lost one of our best players from last year and everybody’s got to work even harder,” Chavis said.

The summer regimen has included route running sessions with starting quarterback Micah Carter coupled with drills to improve both speed and conditioning.

The workouts have been complemented by attending college camps at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, North Carolina A&T State University and Elon, of which Chavis says NC A&T was his best experience after clocking a personal best of 4.89 in the 40-yard dash.

Brown thinks Chavis is as movable on defense as he is offense, being able to play both linebacker and defensive end. That suits well for the shifty hybrid who feels stopping opposing offenses is his true calling card.

“I’ve just been working on my hands…defense is where my heart is,” Chavis said.

As one of only a handful of seniors, Chavis added that he wants to help the young secondary by putting more pressure on the quarterback, while allowing the linebackers to fly to the ball. Despite the additional pressure of being a focal point of opposing scouting reports, he says the goal this year is to get more sacks and tackles for loss, while surpassing 100 tackles.

“I mean, they can target me all they want but when it gets to the game they just have to try to stop me,” Chavis said.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

